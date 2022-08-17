Back

Second fire at Jurong East flat where resident found dead earlier

Reignited.

Belmont Lay | August 17, 2022, 12:26 PM

Another fire broke out at the same flat in Jurong East on Wednesday, Aug. 17, a day after a 48-year-old man was found dead there.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident in the ninth-floor unit at Block 236 Jurong East Street 21, at about 5am.

The second fire lasted for more than an hour, CNA reported, citing an eyewitness.

SCDF found a pocket of fire in one of the bedrooms and extinguished it with a water jet.

"The fire had likely started due to the deep seated embers," said SCDF.

Damping down operations in the flat were conducted for about eight hours after the first fire broke out a day ago, SCDF added.

There were no reported injuries from this latest incident.

Background

A body was found in the unit on Tuesday.

Another person evacuated before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Three occupants of the unit next door were rescued by SCDF as they could not escape due to the fire.

It took about five hours to fully extinguish Tuesday's fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top photos via

