Jurong East HDB flat fire: 1 dead, 3 conveyed to hospital

One person has died after a fire broke out at an HDB unit in Jurong East in the early hours of the morning on Aug. 16.

Raging fire on ninth floor

According to the latest Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), it was alerted to a fire at Block 236 Jurong East Street 21 at about 2:50am.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging inside the unit on the ninth floor.

SCDF firefighters donned breathing apparatus sets in order to enter the heavily smoke-logged unit and conduct firefighting operations.

A Combined Platform Ladder was also deployed at the rear of the block for external firefighting.

The fire was eventually extinguished using three water jets.

However, as a result of the fire, the affected unit was destroyed by heat and smoke damage, said SCDF.

A body was found in the affected unit, and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Three others conveyed to hospital

According to SCDF, an occupant in the affected unit had self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

Due to the close proximity of an adjacent unit, the firefighters on scene also conducted forced entry into that neighbouring unit, and rescued three occupants.

Damping down operations, where water is applied to wet burnt surfaces after a fire is put out, is currently ongoing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Top images via SCDF Facebook