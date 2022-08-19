Back

SBS Transit: Car driver repeatedly applied brakes suddenly, bus driver provoked & will be counselled

SBS Transit responds.

Low Jia Ying | August 19, 2022, 12:51 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

SBS Transit has responded to the report of a bus captain who was captured flashing his middle finger to another road user on the morning of Aug. 17.

It denied allegations that their bus captain was driving in an unsafe manner, and said that the footage that was shared by the road user did not "fully reflect" what happened at the road junction.

However, SBS Transit will counsel the bus captain and said he should have kept his cool even under "provocative circumstances."

Private car driver used "abusive language" against bus captain, repeatedly brake-checked

In response to queries from Mothership, Grace Wu, Vice President of Customer Experience and Communications at SBS Transit said they have conducted an investigation into the incident.

Wu said their investigations revealed that the footage as shared by the private car driver did not "fully reflect what transpired at the traffic junction yesterday morning" (Aug. 17).

The road user alleged that the bus captain drove in an inconsiderate and unsafe manner, and reacting angrily when confronted, even telling him to meet at the Hougang bus depot, where he would be waiting.

But Wu shared more information of what had happened before the confrontation, based on CCTV footage from the bus.

Bus captain did not drive in an unsafe manner: SBS Transit

Wu denied allegations that their bus captain drove in an unsafe manner.

"In fact, our Bus Captain had also stopped at the pedestrian crossing to give way to a pedestrian. The two other pedestrians were still a distance away when our Bus captain moved forward," Wu said.

She added that the private car driver was on the right of the bus when both vehicles stopped at the traffic lights.

"The private car driver then moved in front of the bus and for reasons not obvious to us, repeatedly applied the brakes suddenly although there were no traffic conditions ahead that required him to do so," she said.

"He also started to use abusive language against the Bus Captain and this led to an exchange between both parties," Wu added.

Bus captain will be counselled

But she recognised that the bus captain should have behaved differently in the situation.

"Our Bus Captain should have maintained his cool even under provocative circumstances. For this, we will counsel and train him to do better," she said.

Related story:

Top photos via Mothership reader and SGRV/FB

S'porean, 49, faces death penalty in M'sia for alleged drug trafficking

His Malaysian girlfriend also faces the death penalty if convicted.

August 19, 2022, 02:37 PM

Pixar-themed pop-up mini golf course at Marina Bay from Aug. 26, 2022

Score some hole-in-ones.

August 19, 2022, 12:57 PM

New Sang Nila Utama Road in Bidadari to partially open on Sep. 25

Motorists in the area, take note.

August 19, 2022, 11:51 AM

Maroon 5 S'pore concert tickets priced from S$128-S$278

Concert calendar getting crowded.

August 19, 2022, 11:48 AM

10m-tall high elements, ninja course, arcade & more at new Orchard Central indoor playground

Fun for the young and young at heart.

August 19, 2022, 11:37 AM

Buy-1-get-1-free botanical-themed ice cream at Taka & [email protected] from Aug. 19-21, 2022

Lobang.

August 19, 2022, 10:59 AM

Winnie the Pooh pot from FairPrice splits into 2 after S'pore family uses it to heat up food

FairPrice said that it appeared to be an isolated incident, and it apologised for the concern caused.

August 19, 2022, 10:23 AM

3 teen girls, all aged 15, arrested after girl assaulted in Sengkang car park

Arrested for wrongful confinement.

August 19, 2022, 01:19 AM

'Dangerous' to over-rely on imported Chinese talent as they don’t know S’porean society as intimately: George Yeo

Yeo was speaking about what Singapore can do in response to China's rise on the global stage.

August 18, 2022, 11:14 PM

Netizens criticise actress Hitomi Wang after her husband Eison Cai’s death for ‘not saving’ him

She has since deactivated her Facebook account.

August 18, 2022, 10:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.