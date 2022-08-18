SBS Transit bus captain flashes middle finger after getting confronted for not giving way to pedestrians

[Editor's note on Aug. 18, 7pm: The article has been updated with SBS Transit's response.]

An SBS Transit bus captain lost his cool while on the road after he was confronted by another road user for allegedly not giving way to pedestrians.

The encounter took place at a crossing along Hougang Avenue 4 on Aug. 17.

Inconsiderate driving

In one clip of the video provided by the road user, uploaded to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the bus driver was filmed leaving little room for a construction worker conducting works on the side of the road.

In another clip, the same bus can be seen turning left at a junction.

The bus stops to wait for a few pedestrians to cross, but moves off even though there were two elderly pedestrians who have yet to cross the road.

The bus was identified as Bus Service 161, and was plying its route along Hougang Avenue 4 at 9:15am on Aug. 17, according to the road user.

Road user confronts bus captain

The road user then confronted the bus captain about his driving.

When confronted, the bus captain apparently reacted angrily, according to the road user. He can also be heard in the video telling the road user to meet him at the Hougang bus depot, where he will be waiting for him.

The bus captain then stuck his arm out of his window, and flashed his middle finger.

Mothership has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

SBS Transit responds

In response to Mothership's queries, Grace Wu, Vice President of Customer Experience and Communications at SBS Transit said:

"We have conducted an investigation into the incident and would like to share that the footage as shared by the private car driver does not fully reflect what transpired at the traffic junction yesterday morning. Our Bus Captain should have maintained his cool even under provocative circumstances. For this, we will counsel and train him to do better. With regards to the incident, we would like to share that based on the CCTV footage from our bus, we note that the private car driver was on the right of the bus when both vehicles stopped at the traffic lights. The private car driver then moved in front of the bus and for reasons not obvious to us, repeatedly applied the brakes suddenly although there were no traffic conditions ahead that required him to do so. He also started to use abusive language against the Bus Captain and this led to an exchange between both parties. We wish to point out that our Bus Captain did not drive in an unsafe manner as alleged by the private car driver. In fact, our Bus Captain had also stopped at the pedestrian crossing to give way to a pedestrian. The two other pedestrians were still a distance away when our Bus captain moved forward."

