McPepper to return to McDonald's S'pore, Pokémon-themed items spotted

Gotta catch 'em all.

Fasiha Nazren | August 29, 2022, 05:17 PM

It looks like a bunch of Pokémons have invaded several McDonald's outlets in Singapore.

Pokémon-themed menu

A TikTok user spotted the following promotional ad outside the McDonald's outlet at Changi City Point:

@qazimzim Did they grind Eevee to make pulut hitam pie. #fyp #tiktoksg #mcdonaldssg ♬ Talk that Talk - TWICE

According to the TikTok user, a similar decal was also seen at the Bedok Mall outlet.

It appears to be a collaboration with Pokemon's trading card game.

The ad features a pulut hitam pie in an Eevee-themed packaging, the McPepper in a Charizard-printed wrapper and two frappes in a Pikachu and Scorbunny cup.

Screenshot from @qazimzim on TikTok.

The McPepper was first introduced in September 2021 and is essentially the poor man's version of the seasonal Prosperity Burger.

Not much information is available on these Pokemon-themed items for now.

Trading card game

In August 2022, McDonald's U.S. launched a collaboration with Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Available till mid-September 2022, the Pokémon-themed Happy Meal comes with a 4-Card Booster, a coin, a spinner and a card box, all packed in a Pikachu Happy Meal box.

Top image screenshot from @qazimzim on TikTok.

