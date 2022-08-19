Pixar-themed pop-up mini golf course at Marina Bay from Aug. 26, 2022

For the first time, Pixar Putt is coming to Singapore from Aug. 26, 2022.

The open-air, pop-up mini golf event will be at the Waterfront Promenade at Marina Bay Sands.

Pixar-themed mini golf

There are 18 interactive holes featuring well-loved Pixar and Disney characters from shows films like "Toy Story", "Monsters, Inc.", "The Incredibles", "Finding Nemo", "Wall-E", "Inside Out" and more.

This is what you can expect.

From S$28

Tickets go on sale from Aug. 19 via Ticketek Singapore.

Here's how much it will cost:

Monday to Thursday: S$28, not including S$2 booking fee

Friday to Sunday: S$38, not including S$2 booking fee

Course capacity is limited.

While sales at the door will be possible, it is subject to session availability.

Pixar Putt

Waterfront Promenade, Marina Bay Sands

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 1pm to 10pm (Last entry at 8:30pm)

Saturday to Sunday: 10am to 10pm (Last entry at 8:30pm)

Top image from Pixar Putt.