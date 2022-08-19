Back

Pixar-themed pop-up mini golf course at Marina Bay from Aug. 26, 2022

Score some hole-in-ones.

Fasiha Nazren | August 19, 2022, 12:57 PM

Events

For the first time, Pixar Putt is coming to Singapore from Aug. 26, 2022.

The open-air, pop-up mini golf event will be at the Waterfront Promenade at Marina Bay Sands.

Pixar-themed mini golf

There are 18 interactive holes featuring well-loved Pixar and Disney characters from shows films like "Toy Story", "Monsters, Inc.", "The Incredibles", "Finding Nemo", "Wall-E", "Inside Out" and more.

This is what you can expect.

Photo courtesy of Pixar Putt.

Photo courtesy of Pixar Putt.

Photo courtesy of Pixar Putt.

Photo courtesy of Pixar Putt.

Photo courtesy of Pixar Putt.

From S$28

Tickets go on sale from Aug. 19 via Ticketek Singapore.

Here's how much it will cost:

  • Monday to Thursday: S$28, not including S$2 booking fee

  • Friday to Sunday: S$38, not including S$2 booking fee

Course capacity is limited.

While sales at the door will be possible, it is subject to session availability.

Pixar Putt

Waterfront Promenade, Marina Bay Sands

Opening hours:

  • Monday to Friday: 1pm to 10pm (Last entry at 8:30pm)

  • Saturday to Sunday: 10am to 10pm (Last entry at 8:30pm)

Top image from Pixar Putt.

