Pixar-themed pop-up mini golf course at Marina Bay from Aug. 26, 2022

For the first time, Pixar Putt is coming to Singapore from Aug. 26, 2022.
The open-air, pop-up mini golf event will be at the Waterfront Promenade at Marina Bay Sands.
Pixar-themed mini golf
There are 18 interactive holes featuring well-loved Pixar and Disney characters from shows films like "Toy Story", "Monsters, Inc.", "The Incredibles", "Finding Nemo", "Wall-E", "Inside Out" and more.
This is what you can expect.
From S$28
Tickets go on sale from Aug. 19 via Ticketek Singapore.
Here's how much it will cost:
- Monday to Thursday: S$28, not including S$2 booking fee
- Friday to Sunday: S$38, not including S$2 booking fee
Course capacity is limited.
While sales at the door will be possible, it is subject to session availability.
Pixar Putt
Waterfront Promenade, Marina Bay Sands
Opening hours:
- Monday to Friday: 1pm to 10pm (Last entry at 8:30pm)
- Saturday to Sunday: 10am to 10pm (Last entry at 8:30pm)
Top image from Pixar Putt.
