Pepero Ice Bars available at FairPrice for S$11.50 for box of 6

Pepero lovers in Singapore can rejoice as the popular Korean snack is now available in ice cream form.

The Pepero Ice Bar, which was first launched in South Korea in November 2020, retails at FairPrice at S$11.50 for a box of six.

It comes in two flavours: almond and peanut.

FairPrice's site describes the sweet treats as "vanilla flavoured ice cream coated with crunchy chocolate shell and crispy almonds/peanuts".

Nut-free version unavailable in Singapore

A quick check on the South Korean web store of Lotte -- that's the company that created Pepero, by the way -- showed that there's at least one flavour that hasn't yet made it to our shores.

They have three flavours available there: Crunky (a chocolate biscuit, also by Lotte), almond and original.

These are what the almond and original versions look like respectively:

Too bad we don't have the nut-free version here.

Top photos from Zheng Zhangxin & Lotte Naver Store