Auntie Anne's does Ovaltine & Horlicks-flavoured pretzels till Aug. 31, 2022

Pretzel chain Auntie Anne's has launched two limited edition pretzel flavours to usher in the National Day festivities.

The two flavours are:

Ovaltine Crunchy Pop with White Chocolate Eclair

Horlicks with White Chocolate Eclair

According to the online site , it retails for

These flavours will be available til Aug. 31 at all outlets.

Here's a full list of Auntie Anne's outlets:

Parkway Parade

NEX

Plaza Singapura

Paya Lebar Quarter

Vivo City

Jewel

Ang Mo Kio Hub

Northpoint City

Jem

Top image from Auntie Anne's Singapore's Facebook page.