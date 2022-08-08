Auntie Anne's does Ovaltine & Horlicks-flavoured pretzels till Aug. 31, 2022

Fasiha Nazren

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg Pretzel chain Auntie Anne's has launched two limited edition pretzel flavours to usher in the National Day festivities. The two flavours are: Ovaltine Crunchy Pop with White Chocolate Eclair

Horlicks with White Chocolate Eclair According to the S$4.30 each. According to the online site , it retails for These flavours will be available til Aug. 31 at all outlets. Here's a full list of Auntie Anne's outlets: Parkway Parade

NEX

Plaza Singapura

Paya Lebar Quarter

Vivo City

Jewel

Ang Mo Kio Hub

Northpoint City

