Auntie Anne's does Ovaltine & Horlicks-flavoured pretzels till Aug. 31, 2022

Pretzel chain Auntie Anne's has launched two limited edition pretzel flavours to usher in the National Day festivities.
The two flavours are:
- Ovaltine Crunchy Pop with White Chocolate Eclair
- Horlicks with White Chocolate Eclair
These flavours will be available til Aug. 31 at all outlets.
Here's a full list of Auntie Anne's outlets:
- Parkway Parade
- NEX
- Plaza Singapura
- Paya Lebar Quarter
- Vivo City
- Jewel
- Ang Mo Kio Hub
- Northpoint City
- Jem
Top image from Auntie Anne's Singapore's Facebook page.
