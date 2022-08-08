Back

Auntie Anne's does Ovaltine & Horlicks-flavoured pretzels till Aug. 31, 2022

Shiok.

Fasiha Nazren | August 08, 2022, 02:14 PM

Pretzel chain Auntie Anne's has launched two limited edition pretzel flavours to usher in the National Day festivities.

The two flavours are:

  • Ovaltine Crunchy Pop with White Chocolate Eclair

  • Horlicks with White Chocolate Eclair

According to the online site, it retails for S$4.30 each.

These flavours will be available til Aug. 31 at all outlets.

Here's a full list of Auntie Anne's outlets:

  • Parkway Parade

  • NEX

  • Plaza Singapura

  • Paya Lebar Quarter

  • Vivo City

  • Jewel

  • Ang Mo Kio Hub

  • Northpoint City

  • Jem

Top image from Auntie Anne's Singapore's Facebook page.

