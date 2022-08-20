Back

Chee Soon Juan's Orange & Teal opens at Marina Square Aug. 20, Bobo Cha Cha milkshake on menu

Second outlet.

Adelene Wee | August 20, 2022, 11:11 AM

Orange & Teal officially opens at Marina Square today (Aug. 20, 2022).

The cafe, run by politician-turned-F&B-owner Chee Soon Juan, has a vastly different concept from its first outlet at Rochester Mall.

Express food concept

Themed more like an express food concept, the second outlet serves as a place for office workers to grab a quick lunch, 60-year-old Chee tells Mothership.

With its location right in the middle of town where affordable food options are limited, Chee aims to offer a cheaper alternative, with a price range of S$4.50 to S$10.80.

Instead of hearty mains, the Marina Square cafe only has panitas (plus sides and desserts) on its menu.

What's a panita, you ask.

It's a cross between a panini and pita, something that is apparently invented by Chee's team.

In terms of vibes and interior design, however, the second outlet is largely similar to the first:

Photo by Adelene Wee

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Adelene Wee

Photo by Adelene Wee

Will you get to meet him?

The answer is a strong maybe.

As this outlet is relatively new, Chee intends to devote his time here, so don't be surprised if he serves you.

What we tried

The panitas. Photo by Adelene Wee.

From left to right:

  • Roast Pork Belly with mixed herbs

  • Porky Pulled Pork with coleslaw

  • Smokestack Smoked Salmon with avocado

  • Longhorn Beef Brisket with mac & cheese

Four panitas were served to us and while all of them had their fair share of flavours and textures, there is one clear winner— the Smokestack Smoked Salmon with avocado (S$9.80).

Photo by Adelene Wee

Simple yet wholesome, the panita is complemented by creamy avocado and topped with chilli flakes to give its taste profile more dimension.

On the other hand, Chee's favourite is the Roast Pork Belly with mixed herbs (S$10.80).

The item comprises slabs of roasted pork belly, a heavy touch of coriander and cucumber, and is finished off with a drizzle of spicy sauce.

As for sides, well, one can't go wrong with fried food.

The Karaage Chicken (S$6.50) is paired with their house-made Thai chilli sauce, which added a little tanginess to the dish.

Photo by Adelene Wee

But now, desserts

We also like the Grilled Apple Caramel with ice cream (S$5.30), a clever combination of grilled apples and cinnamon, topped with ice cream.

Think apple crumble.. without your crumble.

Photo by Mandy How

An interesting and less common item on the menu are the Beignets (S$4.50)—crispy fried dough pillows that are hollow.

These are inspired by his travels in Europe, Chee says.

Photo by Adelene Wee

These fare well on their own, but would probably do even better when dipped with ice cream or drizzled with caramel sauce.

Another exotic item is the Bobo Cha Cha milkshake (S$6.50), topped with coconut ice-cream, sago, and sweet potato.

Photo by Adelene Wee

Even though it is a pleasant blend of coconut and sweet potato, we found it tad too "gao" to consume it in one go, and had to share it among ourselves.

If you're fan of the dessert, go ahead and order it, as the concoction is quite faithful to its original version, but creamier and thicker.

There's also the PB & Banana Shake (S$7.50).

Photo by Adelene Wee

As a peanut butter lover, we wished that the peanut butter taste was more prominent, instead of being overpowered by the banana (editor disagrees, wished there were more banana).

The swirls of caramel sauce did help to make up for the "salty-savoury" peanut butter taste that we were longing for, however.

Orange & Teal @ Marina Square

Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, #02-230A/231A/232, Singapore 039594

Opening Hours:

  • Sunday to Monday, 11am - 9pm

  • Friday & Saturday, 11am - 10pm

Top image via Mandy How, Adelene Wee.

