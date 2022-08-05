S'poreans JJ Lin & Stefanie Sun called out by Chinese for not showing support for 'One China'

A list of names of celebrities from around the world was posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Aug. 3 for the sole purpose of calling them out for not supporting “One China”.

The list, curated by a Chinese internet user, emerged after U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on Aug. 2, making it the highest-level U.S. visit to the island in 25 years, and immediately earning the ire of the government of China.

'One China' post on Weibo

In response to Pelosi's visit, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV published a post on its Weibo account to state that there is “only one China”.

CCTV's post was then shared on the personal Weibo accounts of many Chinese celebrities, including those from Hong Kong and Taiwan.

These celebrities who shared the post included Charmaine Sheh, Angela Chang, Rainie Yang, Joe Chen and Amber Kuo.

Such a move is interpreted as tacit support of China's stance and is viewed favourably among the pro-state Chinese.

The “One China” post has been shared some 10 million times.

Who appeared on list?

The list that named the celebrities who did not share the post, included many famous people who are not even from mainland China.

Celebrities that hail from Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, the U.S. and even Taiwan made it onto the list.

Taiwanese celebrities, who made up the bulk of names on the list, included Jay Chou, A-Mei, Elva Hsiao, Jolin Tsai, Xiao S, Harlem Yu, Show Luo, Jam Hsiao and singers Selina Jen and Hebe Tien of girl group S.H.E.

Singaporean celebrities on the list included JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun, as well as Jet Li.

Malaysian celebrities include Michelle Yeoh and Fish Leong.

Canadians Eddie Peng and Edison Chen, as well as Americans Wilber Pan and Zhou Ke Yu, all made the list.

Rationale for list?

The internet user who put up the list of celebrities who did not share CCTV's Weibo post explained: "Sharing might just be a surface-level (show of agreement). But for those who didn’t share it, they definitely have something to hide.”

In response to a comment that said JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun and Fish Leong are not from China to begin with and do not need to air their views, the person who put up the list retorted: “Then, did they not earn money in the mainland? Aren’t they part of our local showbiz scene?”

However, the list has been deleted.

Background

The “One China” policy is the longstanding diplomatic acknowledgement of China's position that there is only one Chinese government.

The Chinese government considers Taiwan a breakaway province, and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control, despite not having controlled Taiwan previously.

China treats visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island's sovereignty.

Top photos via JJ Lin Instagram, Stefanie Sun Instagram