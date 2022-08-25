Back

Old Chang Kee's 'mooncake puff' with yam & salted egg filling returns, available Sep. 1 - 25, 2022

Mid-Autumn Festival.

Mandy How | August 25, 2022, 06:01 PM

The Salted Egg Yam’O—or "mooncake puff"—is making its return to Old Chang Kee from Sep. 1, 2022.

Available until Sep. 25, the puff will be selling at all kiosks, as well as four Curry Times restaurants (Northpoint City, Novena Square Velocity, Changi Airport Terminal, and Westgate).

Unlike their usual puffs, the mooncake puff comes in a "flower-shaped" pastry and, if pictures can be trusted, a whole salted egg yolk.

The Chinese word stamped on it translates to "bliss".

Each piece will go for S$2.80, on a while stocks last basis for the day.

