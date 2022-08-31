OCBC Plus! cards to be phased out from Feb. 1, 2023

Those holding on to the OCBC Plus! card may want to take note that the card will be phased out soon.

Cards and accounts will cease from Feb. 1, 2023

The bank sent out an email and SMS on Aug. 31 informing relevant parties that the NTUC and OCBC Plus! partnership will soon come to an end.

As a result, the OCBC Plus! debit card and credit card, as well as the NTUC-OCBC Starter and Plus! savings accounts will cease from Feb. 1, 2023.

OCBC said it will be migrating the affected parties to its bank between Aug. 10 to Dec. 15.

Those with an account in good standing will receive an alternative card/ bank account from Sep. 7, 2022.

Linkpoints will not be lost

However, cardholders can continue using their OCBC Plus! credit and/ or debit cards until the NTUC and OCBC Plus! partnership ends or until they activate their replacement OCBC credit/ debit card, whichever is earlier.

The bank said cardholders will not lose any Linkpoints that they have earned and accumulated, adding that the affected parties will receive a letter with more details on Sep. 7, 2022.

For more information, click here and here.

Top image by Fiona Tan and from NTUC FairPrice/Facebook.