Back

S'poreans & M'sians roast National Geographic UK for saying Gardens By The Bay located in S'pore in M'sia

After the British empire ended, this is what we get.

Belmont Lay | August 28, 2022, 03:40 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporeans and Malaysians, and many others in the Southeast Asia region, have banded together to laugh at National Geographic UK.

This was after the publication, which touts itself as being created by explorers for explorers, put up a Facebook post on Aug. 27 showing a scene of Gardens By The Bay, an iconic world renowned public park, and captioning it, "From the Archive: A family from India walks through the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Malaysia."

The caption that Singapore is in Malaysia was left unedited for at least 13 hours.

By that time, it was shared more than 7,000 times, with more than 10,000 reactions.

Very specific caption & very wrong

The caption, which was both oddly specific when pointing out the nationality of the park visitors, was also specifically wrong with its geography.

Reactions

The post was met with ridicule and swift responses from commenters from Singapore and Malaysia.

Here are some of the responses, mainly pointing out what colonialism has wrought:

Malaysia's cinema chain was one of the earliest respondents to shake its head at the caption:

This was followed by meme page MGAG:

Tourism Malaysia also piled on:

GSC also got creative:

MGAG as well:

There was also that one comment clearly prodding the British to return what they took from Egypt:

And this fellow who pointed out the subtle difference:

Another person followed up with the British pastime of taking the piss:

Another helped by giving a concise history lesson:

The museum thing proved popular:

Another gave a warm welcome to Singapore:

Relocating landmarks became a thing:

Saying the obviously wrong thing was also in vogue:

Adding some more sarcasm was par for the course:

And then there was one fellow who just went all out to rile everyone:

It is also worthy to note National Geographic UK's about us section:

"National Geographic ignites the explorer in all of us, getting you closer to the stories that matter and past the edge of what's possible through ground-breaking storytelling. From the best and brightest scientists, explorers, photographers, and filmmakers, National Geographic is the world's premium destination for science, exploration, and adventure."

We will update this article when National Geographic UK edits the caption.

Previously on "Wrong Answers Only":

Two previous incidents involving wrongly locating Singapore landmarks in other countries spawned a flurry of humorous reactions.

However, on those two previous occasions, the mislabelling was intentional and meant to troll internet users.

Top photos via

S'pore woman, 56, puts mannequin head outside HDB flat to scare neighbour into keeping quiet

It did not work.

August 28, 2022, 12:37 PM

M'sian woman had affair after husband accused her of being infertile, became pregnant with other man's child

The couple was referred to counsellors.

August 28, 2022, 12:20 PM

You can drive a S$200,000 BMW in S’pore with just S$10,000 upfront

Have you always wanted to drive a BMW without the stress of a long-term commitment?

August 28, 2022, 11:00 AM

S'poreans who rescue cyber slavery victims offer glimpse of life inside scam compounds in Southeast Asia

Tricking people into working as scammers by luring them over with false job advertisements has become a major criminal industry in Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia and Myanmar.

August 28, 2022, 07:56 AM

S'poreans must 'jealously safeguard S'pore's sovereignty & independence': Vivian Balakrishnan

In order to navigate a perfect long storm, Singapore has to stay united, be well informed, and stand up for principles.

August 27, 2022, 11:54 PM

SIA premium economy passengers rush to grab luggage from overhead compartment while plane still moving

Another passenger can be heard muttering: "All those Singaporeans."

August 27, 2022, 09:15 PM

S'porean man, 65, & Bangladeshi man, 32, die in 2 separate workplace accidents

There have been a total of 36 workplace fatalities in 2022.

August 27, 2022, 09:06 PM

NParks to manage environment impact assessment consultants in the future

Save time and cost, and improve the quality of EIA in Singapore.

August 27, 2022, 08:48 PM

Police appealing for information on whereabouts of 63-year-old man last seen at Telok Blangah

Those with information should contact the police.

August 27, 2022, 07:28 PM

Aside from the 377A repeal, PM Lee's 2022 National Day Rally speech was a glimpse into S'pore's future

Perspectives from long-time PM Lee watchers.

August 27, 2022, 06:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.