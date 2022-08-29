Back

Nat Geo UK Facebook page redirects users to Nat Geo Asia after getting roasted for S'pore in M'sia caption

Post gone without acknowledging error.

Belmont Lay | August 29, 2022, 05:20 PM

The National Geographic UK Facebook page is no longer as easily accessible for the social media platform's Singapore users, as many of them found out on Monday, Aug. 29.

Facebook users here are now redirected to the National Geographic Asia Facebook page instead if they searched for or clicked on the National Geographic UK Facebook page.

Users from Singapore could previously easily find this page:

National Geographic UK Facebook page previously accessible to Singapore Facebook users

But they are now automatically redirected here:

National Geographic Asia Facebook page now the landing page for users from Singapore

Change in accessibility

This change in accessibility came two days after the National Geographic UK page was roasted for posting a photo of Gardens By The Bay and captioning it as being in "Singapore, Malaysia".

The post was swiftly met with ridicule from Singaporeans and Malaysians, and many others from around the region who called out the mistake -- with many highlighting it was ironic that a brand name publication failed in getting its geography right.

At one point, the post had more than 17,000 reactions and 10,000 shares before it was taken down some two days after it was put up.

The National Geographic UK Facebook page did not apologise or acknowledge its error.

Nat Geo UK Facebook page still up

For the record, the National Geographic UK Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/NatGeoUK/) has not been shut down or removed.

Users accessing the page from Singapore will be redirected to the National Geographic Asia Facebook page vanity URL (https://www.facebook.com/natgeoasia/).

This is due to the publication restricting and segmenting access to its page based on region of Facebook users.

Regional settings can be changed by Facebook users to reflect where they are from or based at and the information supposedly improves the geo-targeting of posts.

To access the National Geographic UK Facebook page without being redirected to the National Geographic Asia Facebook page, you can use this link.

Facebook users accessing the National Geographic UK page or the National Geographic Asia page will be able to see the total number of likes and followers National Geographic has acquired on Facebook, which is approximately more than 64 million at the time of reporting.

All media National Geographic Facebook

