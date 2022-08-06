Snaking queues form at Woodlands-Johor checkpoint as National Day weekend starts

One common experience that most Singaporeans will share is getting caught in a jam at the Singapore-Johor customs.

In the spirit of Singapore's coming 57th Birthday, many Singaporeans are probably experiencing this while making the crossing at the Woodlands-Johor causeway right now.

At around 11am on Aug. 6, radio DJs Muttons posted an Instagram story providing a glimpse of the situation in the immigration hall of Bangunan Sultan Iskandar, heading into Johor.

By 12:30pm, the snaking queues were still there, as seen from this photo uploaded to Facebook by Team Cougar Bsi.

Calm early morning at the causeway

It appeared that the rush to Johor began last night on Aug. 5, perhaps in part because of the usual Friday night crowd.

Photos posted to Facebook at 10pm showed long queues at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar immigration hall.

However, the checkpoint seemed calm and clear the next morning on Aug. 6.

TikTok user @thejoetoh posted a How-To video on crossing the causeway with ease on a public holiday weekend.

He managed to clear the immigration in an hour, reaching Woodlands checkpoint at 7.30am and reaching Johor by 8.30am.

Mothership understands that others have also crossed into Johor via the Woodlands checkpoint with relative ease the same early morning.

Traffic and queues probably still there

If you are wondering, the queues at the immigration hall in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar have not gone away.

The Muttons provided an update on their Instagram story at around 2.30pm.

They wrote in the story that it took them three and a half hours to clear the immigration checkpoint.

"Ridiculous. Would rather be caught in a 4 hour car jam", they wrote in the post.

When Mothership checked the One Motoring website at 3:41pm, there was heavy traffic stretching all the way across the Woodlands causeway towards the junction of BKE.

Mothership understands that the traffic is moving slowly, rather than at a standstill.

Expect up to possibly four hours of additional travel time

The Immigrations and Checkpoint Authority anticipated heavy traffic at the checkpoint this weekend in light of the National Day holiday.

In their Aug. 4 advisory, the ICA noted that in the past, travelers departing and arriving by car had to wait up to four hours to clear the immigration.

If you are still heading into Johor or planning your eventual return, here are the peak periods to avoid, according to the ICA:

Top image via Muttons/Instagram, Team Cougar Bsi/Facebook, Dydy Lai/Facebook.