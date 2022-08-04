S'pore influencer Naomi Neo, 26, gives sneak peek of new house with swimming pool

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Naomi Neo has been waiting for renovations at her new home to be completed for a very long time.
The influencer shared in a December 2020 video that she got the keys to her new place in October 2019, but estimated that she would only be able to move in at the end of 2021 because of Covid-19 related delays.
It's now August 2022, and Neo has yet to move in.
There seems to be light at the end of tunnel for her as she brought her son four-year-old son, Kyzo, to their new home -- which is still under renovation, by the way.
Mini house tour
Neo shared a mini house tour on July 31, and Kyzo was visibly excited about the new space.
It's evident that the landed home has at least two storeys.
@naomineo Been nearly 3 years since we started building the house. Can’t wait to shift in!!! 😭 #fyp ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell
The toddler remarked that he hopes to have daily swims in their pool, and had fun climbing up the staircases too.
Yes, there's more than one set of stairs in Neo's new crib.
Kyzo's playroom features floor-to-ceiling windows, which seems to be a recurring feature in the house.
Neo also gave a glimpse at a very spacious bathroom, along with what looks like a walk-in wardrobe.
She has yet to confirm when she will be moving in to her new crib.
Top photos from Naomi Neo's Instagram & TikTok
