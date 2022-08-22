Back

MOE on 377A repeal: Schools must remain safe spaces for pursuit of knowledge, not advocacy

Sexuality education in schools will continue to remains secular and based on traditional values.

Ashley Tan | August 22, 2022, 03:26 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore schools and education institutes will continue to value traditional family mores, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement following the news that Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men, will be repealed.

MOE said its education policies and curriculum will remain anchored on the prevailing family values and social norms, including family as a "cornerstone of our social fabric", and marriage between a man and woman.

These are values that the "majority of Singaporeans want to uphold".

Based on traditional values

MOE also said schools and institutes of higher learning must remain safe spaces for students to gain knowledge.

They should not be places for advocacy or contestation "on socially divisive issues".

The ministry called on foreigners and foreign institutions to respect these norms, and not to use these spaces as platforms for a personal agenda.

"Singapore’s family and social norms must continue to be determined by Singaporeans," MOE stated.

As for sexuality education taught in schools, MOE affirmed that these lessons will remain secular, based on traditional values, and sensitive to the multiracial and multireligious make-up of Singapore society.

Additionally, all students will learn and practice values such as mutual understanding, respect, and empathy for everyone.

MOE pointed out that bullying and cancel culture must not "take root" in educational institutions and society.

Recently, an incident of several teenage girls bullying and beating up another in a Sengkang car park saw the three alleged perpetrators arrested.

To mitigate such cases, Singapore's educational institutions will continue to partner parents to guide their children, as well as provide counselling and support to students according to their needs.

You can read MOE's full statement here.

"Our education policies and curriculum will remain anchored on Singapore’s prevailing family values and social norms, which the majority of Singaporeans want to uphold. These include the family as the cornerstone of our social fabric, and marriage between a man and a woman.

Our schools and institutions of higher learning must remain safe spaces for the pursuit of knowledge, and not become places for advocacy or contestation on socially divisive issues. Singapore’s family and social norms must continue to be determined by Singaporeans. Foreign institutions and foreigners should respect these norms, and not use our educational institutions as platforms for their own agendas.

Sexuality education taught in our educational institutions will remain secular, based on traditional values, and sensitive to the multiracial and multireligious make-up of our society.

All students will learn and practice values such as mutual understanding, respect, and empathy for everyone. Bullying and cancel culture must not take root in our educational institutions and society. Our educational institutions will continue to partner parents to guide our children, and provide counselling and socio-emotional support to all students according to their needs."

Related stories

Top photo from Chan Chun Sing / FB

'Love wins': S'pore celebrities & personalities react to 377A repeal

Social media lit up pink.

August 22, 2022, 03:17 PM

MCI & IMDA will not change policies on LGBT media content despite 377A repeal announcement

"Our content regulatory approach has to be sensitive to societal norms and values," wrote the ministry.

August 22, 2022, 02:23 PM

Teen, 15, stabbed 2 random people in Shibuya because she wanted 'death penalty'

The incident took place near Shibuya Station.

August 22, 2022, 12:35 PM

Grace period at HDB & URA car parks to be reduced from 20 to 15 minutes

The current grace period of 20 minutes was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to facilitate increased deliveries.

August 22, 2022, 12:12 PM

Penang, M'sia coffee shop charging each patron 50 sen (S$0.16) if no drink ordered

Pit stop charge.

August 22, 2022, 10:45 AM

SNSD's Tiffany in S'pore for Lancôme's event on Aug. 24, 2022

SONEs, take note.

August 22, 2022, 03:18 AM

2 Ethiopian Airlines pilots fall asleep, miss airport runway

They woke up eventually.

August 22, 2022, 02:43 AM

Workers' Party will participate in Parliament debate on 377A repeal

WP said that mutual accommodation and tolerance are critical considerations for legislation.

August 22, 2022, 12:27 AM

Full text of PM Lee’s comments on repealing 377A at National Day Rally 2022

An excerpt of PM Lee’s English speech on Sunday (Aug. 21).

August 21, 2022, 11:52 PM

377A repeal, easing mask restrictions, inflation worries, war in Ukraine: Here's what PM Lee said at NDR 2022

Everything you need to know so you have something to talk about at the office.

August 21, 2022, 11:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.