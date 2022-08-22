MOE on 377A repeal: Schools must remain safe spaces for pursuit of knowledge, not advocacy

Singapore schools and education institutes will continue to value traditional family mores, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement following the news that Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men, will be repealed.

MOE said its education policies and curriculum will remain anchored on the prevailing family values and social norms, including family as a "cornerstone of our social fabric", and marriage between a man and woman.

These are values that the "majority of Singaporeans want to uphold".

Based on traditional values

MOE also said schools and institutes of higher learning must remain safe spaces for students to gain knowledge.

They should not be places for advocacy or contestation "on socially divisive issues".

The ministry called on foreigners and foreign institutions to respect these norms, and not to use these spaces as platforms for a personal agenda.

"Singapore’s family and social norms must continue to be determined by Singaporeans," MOE stated.

As for sexuality education taught in schools, MOE affirmed that these lessons will remain secular, based on traditional values, and sensitive to the multiracial and multireligious make-up of Singapore society.

Additionally, all students will learn and practice values such as mutual understanding, respect, and empathy for everyone.

MOE pointed out that bullying and cancel culture must not "take root" in educational institutions and society.

Recently, an incident of several teenage girls bullying and beating up another in a Sengkang car park saw the three alleged perpetrators arrested.

To mitigate such cases, Singapore's educational institutions will continue to partner parents to guide their children, as well as provide counselling and support to students according to their needs.

You can read MOE's full statement here.

Top photo from Chan Chun Sing / FB