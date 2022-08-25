Mahathir says 'highly likely' Najib will get royal pardon

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has said that he believes it is "highly likely" that Najib Razak can obtain a royal pardon from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Malaysia's king.

In an Aug. 25 Facebook post, Mahathir said that "justice delayed is justice denied".

He also suggested that due to the long time it took for Najib's case to be tried and having all his appeals heard, other criminal cases involving political figures were "delayed."

Najib may lose MP seat

Najib, a former Malaysian prime minister and the first to be convicted and sent to prison, lost his final appeal before Malaysia's Federal Court on Aug. 23.

He was previously convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison for offences related to the 1MDB financial scandal.

Najib has 14 days to apply for a royal pardon, otherwise he loses his Parliamentary seat of Pekan in Pahang, according to Speaker of Parliament Azhar Azizan Harun, The Star reported.

Mahathir previously said Najib had a "50-50" chance of obtaining a pardon, in a Bloomberg interview.

He did not explain why Najib is now more likely to get one.

You can see Mahathir's post below:

Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images.