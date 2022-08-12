Luxury goods scam fugitive couple caught while checking in at RM69/night JB budget hotel

The fugitive couple, who allegedly scammed millions of dollars from luxury goods buyers, were arrested in Johor Bahru on Aug. 11.

Shin Min Daily News has obtained footage of the couple's last hotel stop in Malaysia before they were confronted by plain clothes policemen there and taken into custody.

According to the Chinese daily, the pair were suspected to have tried to check in at BookMe Hotel, a budget hotel in Johor Bahru, a short driving distance from Aeon Mall Bukit Indah.

The CCTV footage showed the couple seated outside the entrance of the hotel surrounded by three other people.

The time stamp on the footage indicated the event took place on Wednesday, Aug. 10, just past 11pm.

It was reported that the couple were accosted and stopped by plainclothes police when they were about to commence their stay at the hotel.

An online check revealed that a basic room in that hotel is going for RM69 (S$21.22) a night.

The couple allegedly took more than S$32 million from luxury goods buyers, but did not deliver on orders.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

Background

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday it received information from the Royal Thai Police on Wednesday that China-born Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 26, and his Thai wife, Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, may be hiding in a hotel in Johor Bahru.

The couple were believed to have fled to Thailand initially.

The Singapore police then sought the Royal Malaysia Police's help to find the couple upon receiving news of their whereabouts that they were just across the Causeway.

The couple was arrested by Malaysian police on Thursday and handed over to SPF, and returned to Singapore after 6pm.

The pair are accused of taking millions of dollars from their customers but failing to delivery luxury bags and watches.

Arrest warrants and Interpol red notices were issued against them.

This was after at least 180 police reports involving the two companies they were behind, Tradenation and Tradeluxury, were lodged since June.

You can watch the video footage by Shin Min Daily News here:

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News