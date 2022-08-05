Back

Workers' Party makes TikTok debut with video of Low Thia Khiang inspecting Anchorvale HDB playground

WP's TikTok debut.

Zi Shan Kow | August 05, 2022, 12:31 PM

If you're a TikTok user, you might sometimes come across local politicians on your For You Page hopping onto the latest trends.

Now, Singapore's largest opposition party, Workers' Party (WP), is also joining the platform.

Surveying the Anchorvale estate

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang was featured in the political party's first TikTok video on their new official account, @thehammertok.

Low can be seen testing out the equipment in an Anchorvale HDB playground.

He had volunteered to stand in for Sengkang group representation constituency (GRC) MP Jamus Lim, who is currently away for a three-week fellowship in the U.S..

The video gives a behind-the-scenes look at WP's estate walk duties.

Such as checking if the playground's equipment is working properly for the residents' safety, as Low demonstrates.

Here is Low identifying a possible faulty equipment in the fitness corner of the playground:

Video via @thehammertok on TikTok

The video was filmed as a POV (point of view) video, a TikTok trend where creators bring viewers into the scene by showing their perspective.

You can watch the full video here:

@thehammertok Tagging along with Mr Low on an estate walk at #Anchorvale as he covers Jamus Lim. Leggo! #sengkang #anchorvale #wp #workersparty #firsttiktok ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

Other TikTok accounts

A quick search on TikTok reveals that there are personal accounts that are being set up and are linked to two WP MPs.

One is a personal account featuring WP MP for Aljunied GRC Gerald Giam.

The account posted its first video on Aug. 4, which is a clip from Giam's latest debate in Parliament about the Singapore Armed Force (SAF) amendment bill to establish the new Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS).

The second account is a personal account (@jamuslim), of WP MP for Lim, though there are no videos uploaded yet.

Other politicians on TikTok:

Images via @thehammertok on TikTok

