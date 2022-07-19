Jamus Lim in US for 3-week summer fellowship, Low Thia Khiang & Png Eng Huat to cover for him in Sengkang GRC

Worker's Party (WP) MP Jamus Lim has departed Singapore for a three-week summer fellowship in the U.S at Stanford University.

In his absence, former WP MPs Png Eng Huat and Low Thia Khiang have volunteered to serve GRC, Lim's Facebook post said on Jul. 18.

A spokesperson for the WP added that Low will cover Lim for estate walks, while Png will take over the Meet-the-People sessions in Anchorvale.

Low started the first estate walk on the morning of Jul. 19, the spokesperson added.

Left on the night of Jul. 18, after a Meet-the-People session

Lim departed on the night of Jul. 18, directly from a Meet-the-People session.

He will return on the evening of Aug. 8 and immediately head to his Meet-the-People session afterwards, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also highlighted:

"Prior to his departure, Jamus had doubled up on house visits and will double up upon his return to stay on schedule. He will still be available virtually to attend to other responsibilities as an MP, such as town council meetings."

What is the summer fellowship about?

According to Stanford University's website, the Draper Hills Summer Fellow Programme is a three-week intensive academic training programme hosted annually by the Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law at Stanford University.

The programme is described as bringing together a cohort of "mid-career practitioners from transitioning countries" who are working to advance democratic practices and economic and legal reforms in contexts where freedom, human development, and good governance are "at risk."

The programme will provide a forum for "civil society leaders" to exchange experiences, as well as receive academic and policy training.

Lim is one of 32 people from 26 countries attending the programme.

Top collage left photo via Jamus Lim/Facebook, centre photo via Workers' Party YouTube, right photo via Hougang SMC