Boys' love KinnPorsche cast performing in S'pore, only those 18 & above can attend

"KinnPorsche The Series" is coming to Singapore on Oct. 8, 2022.

The cast of the boys' love (BL) drama will be performing at The Star Vista as part of their world tour.

BL shows, as its name suggests, depict romantic relationships between men. The genre has grown increasingly popular in Thailand, Taiwan, and more recently, South Korea.

KinnPorsche is a Thai action-romance series based on a web novel of the same name.

It stars Phakphum Romsaithong and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat as leads, and follows the love story between a bodyguard and his mafia boss. The drama concluded earlier this year in July.

Other stops in Asia include Seoul, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City and Taipei, with more concerts in Europe, North America, South America and Latin America to be announced.

In Singapore, only those 18 and above are allowed to attend the event.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced, but you'll be able to buy them on Live Nation when they're released.

Related story

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via @nnattawin and @beoncloud.official/Instagram