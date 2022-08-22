Kinder Bueno ice cream cone now available in S'pore

The Kinder Bueno ice cream launched in Europe in 2018 before making its way to Malaysia in 2020, is finally available in Singapore.

Available in classic and white

The ice cream launched by Ferrero Group's international chocolate brand Kinder comes in two flavours -- Kinder Bueno Classic and Kinder Bueno White -- available in a box of four for S$13.95.

Looks like a hazelnutty treat

The Kinder Bueno Ice Cream consists of hazelnut milk ice cream, a core of milk chocolate sauce and a crunchy cone, topped with a thin layer of hazelnut cream and chocolate bits.

According to those who have tried it, they deemed that the ice cream cone tasted 100 per cent like a Kinder Bueno bar -- sweet and you have to wash it down with a glass of water.

Available at Fairprice Finest outlets

The ice cream was first spotted at FairPrice Finest in Paya Lebar Quarter.

A staff at the supermarket said it is available at various Fairprice Finest outlets in Singapore.

These include:

• Paya Lebar Quarter Mall

• Marine Parade

• Katong Village

• Bedok Mall

• Seletar Mall

• Changi Airport T3

• Waterway Point

• Wisteria Mall

• Bukit Panjang Plaza

• Clementi Mall

• Balmoral Plaza

• Causeway Point

Top image via Adelene Wee, katha61290/Instagram.