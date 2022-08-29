Great burgers & rude service: TikTok-famous Karen's Diner to have S'pore pop-up

Fancy getting the worst service ever with your meal?

Retro eatery Karen's Diner, which has gone viral multiple times on TikTok for their hilariously rude waitstaff, will be having a pop-up in Singapore.

Great place to get roasted

The diner has permanent stores across Australia and the U.K., and is said to serve up great burgers and terrible service.

On the menu on their fixed locations are burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, finger food, desserts and alcohol.

Given the "100% rude staff" they have, those under a certain age will not be allowed in unaccompanied.

At lunchtime, those under 14 will not be admitted without a parent or guardian. The same applies for those under 16 for dinner.

Their website warns that "language may be offensive and inappropriate", and that those below 18 are "encouraged" to visit before 5pm.

That being said, the house rules have specifically banned certain types of behaviour:

Details of Singapore pop-up unconfirmed

There has been no confirmation on when the Singapore pop-up will be, although a waitlist is now open on the Explore Hidden website.

The event page states that the pop-up will be open in "winter", while putting yourself on the waitlist doesn't give timeline either.

You do not need to pay for a spot on the waitlist.

Top photos from Karen's Diner's Instagram