Jollibee’s popular peach mango pie finally in S'pore

Fans of Jollibee's peach mango pie will be happy to know that the dessert has arrived in Singapore.
The fried chicken chain made the announcement on Aug. 5, 2022 via its social media channels.
It's sold from S$1.80 at all Jollibee outlets, and is also available for takeaway and delivery through GrabFood.
According to Jollibee, the pie's filling is made with "real peaches and mangoes", wrapped by a crispy and flaky crust.
The pie has its own fans, with some saying that it's their favourite release from Jollibee.
It apparently also has an "addictive" pineapple juice, although one customer noted that the filling can taste like syrup from a can.
