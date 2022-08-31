Japan to allow non-escorted package tours & increase daily arrival cap to 50,000 from Sep. 7

Overseas travellers will be allowed to enter Japan via non-escorted package tours from Sep. 7 onwards.

Previously, travellers wishing to visit Japan could only do so on guided tours, where they would be chaperoned.

However, this will no longer be the case come Sep. 7, as announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Aug. 31 and reported by Japan Times.

Japan will also be easing travel measures by raising the daily arrival cap from 20,000 to 50,000 from Sep. 7 onwards.

Travellers, who are fully vaccinated and have taken their boosters, can also enter the country without producing a pre-departure Covid-19 test from Sep. 7 onwards, according to NHK.

Top image by Jezael Melgoza/Unsplash