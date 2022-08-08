Jackson Wang explores Pasir Ris & Chinatown while in S’pore

International artiste Jackson Wang has left his mark at various locations all over Singapore.

Following his night hosting at Marquee nightclub on Aug. 6, Wang was seen spending his Sunday in various parts of the island.

He was spotted in Chinatown visiting Nanyang Old Coffee, a coffee shop known for Singaporean traditional coffee.

Wang was seen with Caelan Moriarty, a member of Japanese boy band Intersection.

Mothership spoke to a passerby who said she witnessed a few people dressed in black (presumably Team Wang staff) passing an umbrella to a couple of fans who were waiting for his appearance under the hot sun.

Wang was also seen all the way in the east, taking a stroll at Pasir Ris Park.

jackson wang was at pasir ris aka my hometown aka i could have been cycling or running im retiring from twitter im tired. pic.twitter.com/zuTAXV6T23 — jackson❤️sg (@wanggayee) August 6, 2022

A lucky fan also managed to take a photo with the man himself.

Two more days

If you're out and about, keep your eyes peeled for him as he will be in Singapore till Aug. 10.

Wang is here in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to feature refreshed destinations.

Previously, he was spotted taking a boat ride along Marina at Keppel Bay.

