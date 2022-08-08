Jackson Wang explores Pasir Ris & Chinatown while in S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
International artiste Jackson Wang has left his mark at various locations all over Singapore.
Following his night hosting at Marquee nightclub on Aug. 6, Wang was seen spending his Sunday in various parts of the island.
He was spotted in Chinatown visiting Nanyang Old Coffee, a coffee shop known for Singaporean traditional coffee.
@asma_urrs FELT UNREAL #jacksonwang #teamwangdesign #teamwang #Singapore ♬ Carrying Your Love - David Morris
@magicshopmiracles😭😭SAW JACKSON WANG TODAY!! we made eye contact when the car door was closing and he even waved🥲♬ Papillon - Jackson Wang
Wang was seen with Caelan Moriarty, a member of Japanese boy band Intersection.
Mothership spoke to a passerby who said she witnessed a few people dressed in black (presumably Team Wang staff) passing an umbrella to a couple of fans who were waiting for his appearance under the hot sun.
Wang was also seen all the way in the east, taking a stroll at Pasir Ris Park.
jackson wang was at pasir ris aka my hometown aka i could have been cycling or running im retiring from twitter im tired. pic.twitter.com/zuTAXV6T23— jackson❤️sg (@wanggayee) August 6, 2022
A lucky fan also managed to take a photo with the man himself.
วันนี้แต่งตัวน่ารักอ่ะ ถ่ายไรแน่เลย แปะปิดรอบสักหมดเลย pic.twitter.com/WsMYofyaKz— ♡ ɴɪᴄᴇ ♡ 《ᴍᴀɢɪᴄ ᴍᴀɴ》 (@NiceTy4) August 6, 2022
Two more days
If you're out and about, keep your eyes peeled for him as he will be in Singapore till Aug. 10.
Wang is here in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to feature refreshed destinations.
Previously, he was spotted taking a boat ride along Marina at Keppel Bay.
Top image from @asma_urrs on TikTok and @nicety4 on Twitter
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.