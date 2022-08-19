10m-tall high elements, ninja course, arcade & more at new Orchard Central indoor playground

A mega indoor playground has opened at Orchard Central.

Called X-SCAP8 (pronounced as "escapade"), it is touted as Singapore's "first all-in-one indoor funground".

According to X-SCAP8, it offers a space for "interactive fun and recreation for all ages".

Five fun zones

Spanning 6,000 square feet, X-SCAP8 has five specially curated zones.

1) Infinity and Beyond

At S$35 per person, Infinity and Beyond is a high-element adventure course.

This is a 10-metre-high zone where guests can test their physical and mental strength as they climb, swing and traverse three different levels.

Suited for recreational and team-building activities, this zone has a height requirement of 1.2 metres.

Children below the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult and covered shoes are required.

2) Smash Lab

As its name suggests, Smash Lab is where one can take out their anger and frustration on recycled bottles, old furniture, and more, in a soundproof room.

There is a minimum age requirement of 18.

A 45-minute session comes with the full provision of safety gear and crates of items to break.

Here's how much it costs:

One person: S$35

Two people: S$65

3) Arcade Zone

The Arcade Zone has over 200 game selections including "Pac-Man", "Donkey Kong", "Tetris", "Street Fighter" and many more.

Each token is priced at S$1.

The arcade consoles require one or two tokens.

4) Balls and Birdies

You can hole some putts at X-SCAP8's golf simulator zone.

At S$60 per session, the one-hour session allows guests to choose from various golf courses.

Each session is capped at a maximum of four people.

5) X-Warrior Challenge

Unleash your inner ninja in this zone that will test your agility, speed and strength.

This zone has a height requirement of 1.2 metres and children below 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Socks are also compulsory in this no-shoes zone.

The X-Warrior Challenge is currently complimentary with S$30 spend per person at the 'Eat-Play-Laugh' RestoBar.

Food and drinks

The space also has an eatery called 'Eat-Play-Laugh' RestoBar, featuring a patio that overlooks Orchard Road and the Singapore skyline.

Guests can try mains like Laksa Aglio Olio with Prawns, and Fresh Seabass Fish and Chips, or light bites like Truffle Fries, Har Cheong Gai Wings, and Crispy Fish Skin.

X-SCAP8

Orchard Central 181 Orchard Road #07-02 Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Tickets can be purchased here.

Top image from X-SCAP8.