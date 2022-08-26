Ice Edge Cafe closing down after Sep. 6, after 13 years in Kovan

Those who grew up in the northeast would have been to Ice Edge Cafe in Kovan.

The cafe started off serving gelato, eventually expanding to a variety of western food like pasta and pizza.

For the uninitiated, they also have a one-for-one dine-in promotion for weekday lunch hours.

The spacious interior also makes it a great place for gatherings.

Closure

Sadly, Ice Edge Cafe will be closing down next month after 13 years.

The cafe's Facebook page announced that it would be open till Sep. 6, 2022.

Head over to try their food while you can.

Top images via Ice Edge Cafe/Facebook