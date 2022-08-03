Back

Hwa Chong counsellor who shared anti-LGBTQ+ content to students suspended from all duties

Pending further investigations.

Syahindah Ishak | August 03, 2022, 11:51 AM

The Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) counsellor, who shared anti-LGBTQ+ content during an assembly talk, has been suspended from all duties, pending further investigation by the school personnel board.

HCI watching out for affected students

In a written reply to Parliamentary questions on Tuesday (Aug. 2), Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said parents and students have been "given the assurance" that the views expressed by the counsellor do not reflect that of HCI.

"The school has also emphasised the importance of respect and care for everyone in the school community," Chan added.

He also said HCI has been "watching out" for students who may be affected by this incident.

"Teachers have been vigilant in monitoring their students’ well-being, and students who have concerns or require support have been encouraged to approach the school leaders or a trusted adult in school.

The school is reviewing its processes to ensure alignment with MOE's curriculum and guidelines."

Questions asked in Parliament about the incident

In Parliament on Aug. 2, Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Hazel Poa from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) had asked the Minister for Education (MOE) what duties the counsellor is retaining, and what safeguard is in place to ensure that such incident does not happen again.

MP Xie Yao Quan of Jurong GRC had also asked MOE if it is aware of any student who has been personally affected by the incident, and when MOE expects to conclude its investigations.

Background

The counsellor had given the assembly talk to Secondary 4 HCI students on Jul. 13, 2022.

Some examples of statements shown to the students include:

  • "1 in 5 homosexuals is a pedophile"

  • "58% of homosexuals have problems with intestinal worms"

Information and pictures from the counsellor's presentation slides later circulated online.

Following news of the incident, HCI released a statement saying that the counsellor was reprimanded and suspended from delivering further sexuality education lessons.

Police reports were also lodged with regard to the incident.

