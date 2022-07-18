Back

Hwa Chong counsellor suspended from delivering further sex ed lessons after using unapproved content

HCI promised to review internal processes to ensure such incidents will not happen again.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 18, 2022, 12:46 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

A school counsellor at Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) had shown content that is discriminatory to the LGBTQ+ community in a recent assembly talk.

The counsellor has been suspended from delivering further sexuality education lessons.

What happened?

A tip off to Mothership included photos taken of the presentation slides that were shown to the entire cohort of Secondary 4 students by a counsellor during the talk on Jul. 13, 2022.

Some statements shown to students include "1 in 5 homosexuals is a pedophile"and "58% of homosexuals have problems with intestinal worms", for example.

Students were also allegedly shown a video that promoted a conversion programme conducted by a religious group.

The incident caused some students to feel uncomfortable which led to the school to follow up with an engagement session to address students' concerns on Monday morning (Jul. 18), according to a screenshot of an email sent to the students.

HCI will review the internal processes and ensure such incidents will not repeat

A HCI spokesperson confirmed that the school is aware of the incident which took place during a presentation on sexuality where a staff member incorporated content outside the scope of MOE’s Sexuality Education curriculum into his slides.

"The views presented were the individual staff’s personal perspectives and not representative of the position of the school or MOE," the spokesperson added.

The staff member has since been "reprimanded" for delivering content that hasn’t received the school's approval.

He has been suspended from delivering further sexuality education lessons, the HCI spokesperson said. It’s not certain how long this suspension will be.

"We take a serious view of this incident and have met up with our students to address their concerns. To ensure that such incidents are not repeated, we will also review our processes," the HCI spokesperson said.

Top image from Mothership reader and via Wikipedia

2 men, 17 & 41, assisting S'pore police with investigations after invading pitch following Liverpool-Crystal Palace match

Illegal.

July 18, 2022, 04:16 PM

Aussie woman forced to accept flowers slams feel good TikTok concept for turning her into content without her consent

The idea that women automatically want flowers is flawed.

July 18, 2022, 04:06 PM

MOS Burger S'pore offers ebi burger & fries with salted egg sauce, durian ice cream for National Day 2022

More salted egg things.

July 18, 2022, 03:48 PM

S'pore Chinatown likely dirtiest place in S'pore, Chinese man appeals to countrymen to mind their habits

The video showed scenes of rubbish on the ground.

July 18, 2022, 11:43 AM

Night temperature hits 29.4°C at East Coast Parkway close to 3am, feels like day

So sticky.

July 18, 2022, 03:33 AM

Steve Dadlani, owner of football merch shop at Peninsula Shopping Centre, dies at 78

Rest in peace.

July 17, 2022, 07:10 PM

2 men who posed as students to get donations were from S'pore Navy

The navy said that it is aware of the incident.

July 17, 2022, 07:02 PM

5 monkeys casually climb out of 5th floor HDB flat window like they just completed a mission

Just another manic monkey moment.

July 17, 2022, 04:05 PM

S'pore photographer captures dramatic shots of supermoon & Changi Control Tower from Pasir Ris flat

Stunning.

July 17, 2022, 03:57 PM

Chinese girl who crossed raging river to go to school graduates with medical degree 15 years later, returns to village to help out

Cross.

July 17, 2022, 03:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.