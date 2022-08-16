Cornetto Hershey's ice cream now at 7-Eleven S'pore for S$2.60

If you love Hershey's Kisses, chances are you'd love this ice cream too.

7-Eleven Singapore is now selling Cornetto Hershey's.

The Hershey's-flavoured ice cream is chocolate ice cream with chocolate-flavoured syrup and crunchy chocolate chips.

The ice cream is also made with Hershey's cocoa powder.

Also available in Malaysia and Thailand

The Hershey's flavoured Cornetto has made its rounds in neighbouring countries including Thailand and Malaysia before landing in Singapore.

It is available at 7-Eleven outlets for S$2.60.

Top image from @gohanhiwwonpai and @a_amy_dairy on Instagram.