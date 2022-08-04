Back

Heineken launches new sneakers that contain real beer, only 7 pairs to be available in S'pore

Taking walking on water to the next level.

Lean Jinghui | August 04, 2022, 11:22 AM

Heineken has teamed up with CEO and founder of "The Shoe Surgeon" Dominic Ciambrone, to drop Heinekicks.

Via Heineken

Beer + sneakers? Heinekicks.

The new product – Heinekicks – is exactly as pictured: sneakers that will have you "walking on beer".

Each pair of shoes features a sleek green lenticular upper with silver and red accents.

The shoes' soles are injected with Heineken® Silver beer.

A removable metal bottle opener is also built into the tongue of the sneaker, according to Heineken.

Via Heineken

Via Heineken

Via Heineken

Displayed at [email protected], kicks to drop in Q4 2022

Interested sneakerheads can take a first look at the Heinekicks, at the Limited Edition Vault at [email protected] from Aug. 11, 2022.

The special preview is part of the Project Future event, organised by Culture Cartel x 2MR Labs.

Only 32 pairs of Heinekicks are created, and seven will be made available in Singapore in the last quarter of 2022.

Mothership understands that further details will be announced on how fans in Singapore can get hold of these sneakers.

Via Heineken

Editor's note on Aug. 4, 2.15pm: A previous version of this article wrote that Heinekicks will be sold in Singapore. Heineken has clarified that the kicks will be available in Singapore, but they are not for sale. We have amended the article accordingly.

Top images via Heineken 

