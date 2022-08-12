Halloween Horror Nights 2022 returns with pontianak-themed scare zone, laser tag & more

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) will be back for its 10th edition after a two-year hiatus.

Running from Sep. 30 to Nov. 5, 2022, visitors can look forward to:

Three haunted houses

Two scare zones

Laser tag challenge

Macabre dining

Monsters & Manifestations experience

1. Haunted houses

Killustrator: The Final Chapter

This year's headlining haunted house pays tribute to some of the scariest moments across the past nine editions of HHN.

Step into the mind of the Killustrator, a lonely, crazed artist, as he brings to life each of his favourite moments from the previous events.

Operation: Dead Force

This zombie-themed haunted house will have visitors become part of a special force of mutant zombies to fight other zombies.

Hospitality of Horror

A once glorious mansion built for Southeast Asia’s then-richest tycoon and his favourite wife and left abandoned for decades, has now been restored.

With an attractive discount given to guests to stay the night to test out the hotel, they are flocking in for the ultimate staycation.

However, the hotel has some unfinished stories of its own.

2. Scare zones

The Dark Zodiac

Astrology takes a twisted turn as the 12 Dark Zodiacs are primed by the Horrorcle to harness the power of their supreme leader, the 13th zodiac.

The Hunt for Pontianak

Ghastly sightings are just around the corner with a live stream challenge to hunt and trap the Pontianak, known to be one of Southeast Asia's most vicious spirits.

Visitors can retrace the steps of influencers to find out if the hunters become the hunted in this scare zone.

3. Other activities

Laser tag challenge

Called "Escape the Breakout", visitors can experience laser tag and puzzle-solving challenges as they go into a facility where the world's deadliest criminals serve out their sentences.

Visitors will play in teams of five.

The laser tag challenge experience costs an add-on price of S$38.

Die-ning with the Dead

Have a horror-themed meal paired with a comically cryptic journey into the other realm by the Spirit Medium and his creepy Henchman in search of the fabled MissFortune.

The dining experience at KT's Grill is available with a top-up of S$105.

Monsters & Manifestations

Go on a tour hosted by The Keeper where guests can witness the magic behind various technical and sensorial effects, snap some pictures and enjoy a spooky performance.

This experience costs an additional S$38.

From S$68

The event will run across 19 event nights: 13 peak nights and six non-peak nights.

Here's how much tickets to the main event cost.

Non-peak nights: S$68 per pax

S$68 per pax Peak nights: S$78 per pax

S$78 per pax Frights for Four bundle (four pax): S$388 (peak nights), S$338 (non-peak nights)

The Frights for Four bundle is inclusive of early entry to the park at 5pm and an HHN set meal.

There is also the exclusive R.I.P. Tour (S$288 per pax), which includes HHN Express Unlimited for haunted houses and rides, Die-ning with the Dead and Monsters & Manifestations.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Top image from Resorts World Sentosa.