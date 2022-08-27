From Aug. 27 - 28, 2022, Gong Cha will be running a one-for-one promotion on their gelatos at their [email protected] outlet.

The Gong-lato(s), as they are calling it, are gelato flavours recreated from popular bubble tea flavours, including:

Taro Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Foam

Honey Osmanthus

These will come in hand-rolled cones.

It's probably a good idea to head down early, as the deal is on a while stocks last basis over both days.

The gelato was only recently introduced in July, available exclusively at the Somerset outlet.

Address: 313 Orchard Road #02-50, Singapore 238895

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 10am - 10pm

Friday & Saturday, 10am - 11pm

Top image via Gong Cha's Facebook page.