From Aug. 27 - 28, 2022, Gong Cha will be running a one-for-one promotion on their gelatos at their [email protected] outlet.
The Gong-lato(s), as they are calling it, are gelato flavours recreated from popular bubble tea flavours, including:
- Taro Milk Tea
- Earl Grey Milk Tea
- Wintermelon Milk Foam
- Honey Osmanthus
These will come in hand-rolled cones.
It's probably a good idea to head down early, as the deal is on a while stocks last basis over both days.
The gelato was only recently introduced in July, available exclusively at the Somerset outlet.
Gong Cha [email protected]
Address: 313 Orchard Road #02-50, Singapore 238895
Opening Hours:
- Sunday to Thursday, 10am - 10pm
- Friday & Saturday, 10am - 11pm
