Gong Cha sells bubble-tea inspired gelatos at [email protected], 1-for-1 promo on Aug. 27 & 28, 2022

It's called a 'Gong-lato'. We're not making it up.

Adelene Wee | August 27, 2022, 12:36 AM

From Aug. 27 - 28, 2022, Gong Cha will be running a one-for-one promotion on their gelatos at their [email protected] outlet.

The Gong-lato(s), as they are calling it, are gelato flavours recreated from popular bubble tea flavours, including:

  • Taro Milk Tea

  • Earl Grey Milk Tea

  • Wintermelon Milk Foam

  • Honey Osmanthus

These will come in hand-rolled cones.

It's probably a good idea to head down early, as the deal is on a while stocks last basis over both days.

The gelato was only recently introduced in July, available exclusively at the Somerset outlet.

Gong Cha [email protected]

Address: 313 Orchard Road #02-50, Singapore 238895

Opening Hours: 

  • Sunday to Thursday, 10am - 10pm

  • Friday & Saturday, 10am - 11pm

Top image via Gong Cha's Facebook page.

