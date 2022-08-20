Free Wagyu Kushi skewers at Don Don Donki Orchard Central draws small crowd

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
You would probably have heard of the Wagyu Kushi from Don Don Donki.
The skewers, which went viral some months ago, is made with beef from the Kagoshima prefecture.
In a Facebook story posted at 12pm on Aug. 19, the Japanese bargain chain announced that they are giving out free Wagyu Kushi at its Orchard Central outlet.
As expected, there was a queue
When Mothership arrived at 12:18pm, there were already a few dozen people in line.
The crowd was't that bad, however.
We decided to join the queue, whereupon we received a queue number before being ushered to join the rest in their wait.
More people started streaming in when DJs from Gold 90.5 FM, who were at the scene, repeatedly announced that there were 100 sticks of Wagyu Kushi to be given out.
All the sticks were redeemed in less than 30 mins, a Donki spokesperson told Mothership.
Anyway, here's how it looks (with one cube missing):
If you are not one of the 100 who got to try the Wagyu Kushi for free, it is still retailing at $4.90 per stick and S$8.90 for two at selected Donki outlets:
- City Square Mall
- Orchard Central
- 100AM
- Clark Quay Central
- Suntec City
- JCube
