Back

Free Hershey's cone when you scream at McDonald's Funan

Literally screaming for ice cream.

Fasiha Nazren | August 26, 2022, 05:10 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You can get a free Hershey's cone at McDonald's Funan.

From Aug. 29 to 31, one can get a free Hershey's cone by screaming at a digital board at McDonald's Funan's soft serve booth.

The digital board will show a vanilla cone transforming into a Hershey's cone as you reach the target decibel level.

Once it turns to chocolate, one will receive a voucher to redeem a free Hershey's cone.

Vouchers are available while stocks last.

You can also get Hershey's desserts from McDonald's restaurants and dessert kiosks from Aug. 29, while stocks last.

Hershey's Choco Cone

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Hershey's Cone

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Hershey's Hot Fudge Sundae

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Hershey's McFlurry

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Hershey's Mudpie McFlurry

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Hershey's Strawberry Sundae

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Hershey's Strawberry McFlurry

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Ice Edge Cafe closing down after Sep. 6, after 13 years in Kovan

Oh no.

August 26, 2022, 04:56 PM

Chinese actor Xu Kaicheng apologises after ex shares recording of him admitting to having drunk hookup

Since last December, the pair has broken up and gotten back together several times.

August 26, 2022, 03:49 PM

Fosters Steakhouse in Holland Village closing down Oct. 26, 2022

After more than 50 years in business.

August 26, 2022, 02:37 PM

Japanese office worker climbs Mount Fuji dressed up as pizza deliveryman for fun

He's a regular office worker who likes hiking.

August 26, 2022, 02:06 PM

Decathlon plans to open 22 more stores in S'pore

It plans to eventually have 37 stores islandwide.

August 26, 2022, 01:59 PM

Dugongs functionally extinct in China due to hunting & habitat destruction: Chinese scientists

Researchers say the species has a "minimal hope" of survival in China.

August 26, 2022, 01:20 PM

Tank breaks down in Kuala Lumpur, gets towed away

Going nowhere.

August 26, 2022, 01:15 PM

Andrea Teo, creator of 'Phua Chu Kang', dies at 56 after battle with cancer

She had been fighting cancer for the past two years.

August 26, 2022, 12:53 PM

ABC Brickworks hawker makes 3,000 fishballs a day, selling recipe & brand for S$500,000

Probably sells few hundred bowls of noodles a day.

August 26, 2022, 12:44 PM

997 people in S'pore lose S$3.9 million to scammers posing as property agents in 2022 so far

Don't transfer money to people you haven't met in real life.

August 26, 2022, 12:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.