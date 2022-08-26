Free Hershey's cone when you scream at McDonald's Funan

You can get a free Hershey's cone at McDonald's Funan.

From Aug. 29 to 31, one can get a free Hershey's cone by screaming at a digital board at McDonald's Funan's soft serve booth.

The digital board will show a vanilla cone transforming into a Hershey's cone as you reach the target decibel level.

Once it turns to chocolate, one will receive a voucher to redeem a free Hershey's cone.

Vouchers are available while stocks last.

You can also get Hershey's desserts from McDonald's restaurants and dessert kiosks from Aug. 29, while stocks last.

Hershey's Choco Cone

Hershey's Cone

Hershey's Hot Fudge Sundae

Hershey's McFlurry

Hershey's Mudpie McFlurry

Hershey's Strawberry Sundae

Hershey's Strawberry McFlurry

