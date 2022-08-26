Free Hershey's cone when you scream at McDonald's Funan

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
You can get a free Hershey's cone at McDonald's Funan.
From Aug. 29 to 31, one can get a free Hershey's cone by screaming at a digital board at McDonald's Funan's soft serve booth.
The digital board will show a vanilla cone transforming into a Hershey's cone as you reach the target decibel level.
Once it turns to chocolate, one will receive a voucher to redeem a free Hershey's cone.
Vouchers are available while stocks last.
You can also get Hershey's desserts from McDonald's restaurants and dessert kiosks from Aug. 29, while stocks last.
Hershey's Choco Cone
Hershey's Cone
Hershey's Hot Fudge Sundae
Hershey's McFlurry
Hershey's Mudpie McFlurry
Hershey's Strawberry Sundae
Hershey's Strawberry McFlurry
Top image from McDonald's Singapore.
