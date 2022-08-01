Back

Free cable car rides on Sentosa Line now till Oct. 31, 2022

Join the Sentosa Islander membership for free to qualify.

Fasiha Nazren | August 01, 2022, 04:07 PM

[Update: The free cable car ride is now available till Oct. 31, 2022. The article has been updated to reflect this information.]

From now till Oct. 31, 2022, Sentosa Islander members can redeem a free cable car ride via the Sentosa Line.

Guests will get to enjoy views of Sentosa's jungle foliage and surrounding coastline.

Free membership

Before you ask: Yes, it is free to sign up to be a member—simply register online.

However, you'll have to be verified as a Singapore citizen or a permanent resident through Singpass.

To redeem the free ride, present the Islander membership account and QR code at any Singapore Cable Car Ticketing Counters.

The ticket is only available for same-day usage upon redemption.

Members can also opt to top-up S$15 to upgrade the free ticket to a Singapore Cable Sky Pass (Round Trip) (U.P. S$35), which includes both the Sentosa Line and Mount Faber Line.

Top image via Mount Faber Leisure's website.

