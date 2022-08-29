Back

People in S'pore still queuing to take photos at Fort Canning's spiral staircase

Since 2019 at least.

Mandy How | August 29, 2022, 03:16 PM

Despite being a small country, Singapore has no lack of photo spots.

One location, however, has proved to be consistently popular: the spiral staircase at Fort Canning Park.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeong Yun (@hi_jeongyun)

It was popular before Covid, it was popular during Covid (one of us may or may not have gone down), and it's still popular after Covid.

TikTok user @mr.drumr confirmed that on Aug. 28 when he posted a video of Singaporeans lining up for their turn on the staircase.

@mr.drumr Singaporeans confirmed love to queue. #fyp #tiktoksg #singapore ♬ original sound - Jestinna Kuan

And the photos usually turn out like this:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @salmasrdh

With the queue stretching all the way to the back of the tunnel, it's likely that the average waiting time took upwards of half an hour.

This is how the tunnel looks when it's empty, to give you a better idea:

Photo via Kriengsak F./Google Maps

If you're looking to join the queue, the nearest MRT is Dhoby Ghaut.

Here are a couple of entrances leading to the spot:

Photo via Google Maps Street View

Photo via Google Maps Street View

Besides taking photos at the staircase, you can also visit several other parks and gardens in the area, or dine at this fancy ass cafe by Cafe de Nicole's Flower.

Additionally, Festival at the Fort 2022 is running from now till Sep. 4, where a number of activities like exhibitions, movie screenings, and guided tours are taking place. For free. Whee.

Top image via @mr.drumr/TikTok, @hi_jeongyun/Instagram

