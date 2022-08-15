Domino's S'pore has limited edition mentaiko prawn & chicken pizza till Oct. 26, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Domino's Pizza is launching a couple of mentaiko-laden pizzas for a limited time.
For those who don't know, mentaiko mayonnaise is essentially cod roe with mayonnaise.
Mentaiko pizzas
Available from now till Oct. 26, the mentaiko pizza comes in two variations:
Ebi Mentaiko Pizza
The Ebi Mentaiko Pizza is topped with prawns and creamy mentaiko mayonnaise.
Here's how much it costs:
- 6" Personal Pizza: S$13.90
- 9" Regular Pizza: S$27.90
- 12" Large Pizza: S$37.90
- 15" Extra Large Pizza: S$47.90
Tori Mentaiko Pizza
The Tori Mentaiko Pizza is topped with smoked chicken breast with chicken sausages as well as creamy mentaiko mayonnaise.
Here's how much it costs:
- 6" Personal Pizza: S$11.90
- 9" Regular Pizza: S$24.90
- 12" Large Pizza: S$32.90
- 15" Extra Large Pizza: S$40.90
Sweet and savoury side
There is also the Hokkaido cream cheese fold (S$8.90), a toasted sweet and savoury side that is filled with Hokkaido cream cheese and pineapple chunks.
Top image from Domino's.
