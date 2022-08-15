Back

Domino's S'pore has limited edition mentaiko prawn & chicken pizza till Oct. 26, 2022

Oishii.

Fasiha Nazren | August 15, 2022, 04:40 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Domino's Pizza is launching a couple of mentaiko-laden pizzas for a limited time.

For those who don't know, mentaiko mayonnaise is essentially cod roe with mayonnaise.

Mentaiko pizzas

Available from now till Oct. 26, the mentaiko pizza comes in two variations:

Ebi Mentaiko Pizza

Photo from Domino's.

The Ebi Mentaiko Pizza is topped with prawns and creamy mentaiko mayonnaise.

Here's how much it costs:

  • 6" Personal Pizza: S$13.90

  • 9" Regular Pizza: S$27.90

  • 12" Large Pizza: S$37.90

  • 15" Extra Large Pizza: S$47.90

Tori Mentaiko Pizza

Photo from Domino's.

The Tori Mentaiko Pizza is topped with smoked chicken breast with chicken sausages as well as creamy mentaiko mayonnaise.

Here's how much it costs:

  • 6" Personal Pizza: S$11.90

  • 9" Regular Pizza: S$24.90

  • 12" Large Pizza: S$32.90

  • 15" Extra Large Pizza: S$40.90

Sweet and savoury side

There is also the Hokkaido cream cheese fold (S$8.90), a toasted sweet and savoury side that is filled with Hokkaido cream cheese and pineapple chunks.

Photo from Domino's.

Top image from Domino's.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Japanese restaurant in S'pore solves manpower issue with 4-day work week & 10% pay raise

The salaries for all staff were raised by 10 per cent.

August 15, 2022, 04:18 PM

Tommy Koh: S'pore is snobbish & 'look down on those who are poor'

The former diplomat called for a more respectful attitude towards people working in jobs that have low wages and are lowly valued.

August 15, 2022, 02:18 PM

Lawrence Wong rides motorcycle with 800 others to raise funds for Children's Cancer Foundation

Wong used to ride a motorcycle during his university days in the U.S.

August 15, 2022, 02:10 PM

More than a dozen people filmed brawling outside Orchard Towers

Several people could be seen attacking a single man during the brawl.

August 15, 2022, 12:26 PM

Luxury goods scam fugitive couple reportedly betrayed by Thai accomplice

They apparently never made it to Thailand.

August 15, 2022, 12:19 PM

New Studio Ghibli theme park in Nagoya to open on Nov. 1, 2022

Nice.

August 15, 2022, 11:26 AM

Landlord, 79, found dead in Boon Lay flat 3 days after he didn't exit room & tenant detected foul smell

Next-of-kin sought.

August 15, 2022, 04:17 AM

Heavy rains, temperatures dip to around 22°C at Jurong West & Choa Chu Kang on Aug. 14 afternoon

Like aircon.

August 14, 2022, 07:01 PM

Tiong Bahru's Xian Ji Porridge closing down after 33 years, open to selling recipe for S$500,000

The Thai bistro that Xian Ji Porridge is subletting its space from needed the space back, as part of its new lease agreement to renovate the space, in order to continue operations.

August 14, 2022, 05:54 PM

SDP, RP, NSP, SDA & PV politicians attend PSP's national day dinner in show of unity

“In life it’s better to make more friends than enemies,” said PSP Secretary-General Francis Yuen.

August 14, 2022, 04:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.