Domino's S'pore has limited edition mentaiko prawn & chicken pizza till Oct. 26, 2022

Domino's Pizza is launching a couple of mentaiko-laden pizzas for a limited time.

For those who don't know, mentaiko mayonnaise is essentially cod roe with mayonnaise.

Mentaiko pizzas

Available from now till Oct. 26, the mentaiko pizza comes in two variations:

Ebi Mentaiko Pizza

The Ebi Mentaiko Pizza is topped with prawns and creamy mentaiko mayonnaise.

Here's how much it costs:

6" Personal Pizza: S$13.90

9" Regular Pizza: S$27.90

12" Large Pizza: S$37.90

15" Extra Large Pizza: S$47.90

Tori Mentaiko Pizza

The Tori Mentaiko Pizza is topped with smoked chicken breast with chicken sausages as well as creamy mentaiko mayonnaise.

Here's how much it costs:

6" Personal Pizza: S$11.90

9" Regular Pizza: S$24.90

12" Large Pizza: S$32.90

15" Extra Large Pizza: S$40.90

Sweet and savoury side

There is also the Hokkaido cream cheese fold (S$8.90), a toasted sweet and savoury side that is filled with Hokkaido cream cheese and pineapple chunks.

