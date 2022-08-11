Back

Disney+ to include ads in current US$7.99 subscription plan, introducing ad-free version for US$10.99

Fasiha Nazren | August 11, 2022, 03:58 PM

Disney+ will raise the monthly cost of its advertisement-free subscription fee to US$10.99 (S$15.07) in December 2022, according to a report by Reuters.

Ad-supported version for US$7.99

The streaming service will also offer a cheaper option that includes ads for US$7.99 (S$10.96).

That is the current Disney+ subscription fee.

According to Reuters, the ad-supported version will start on Dec. 8, 2022.

The report added that Disney projects between 215 million and 245 million total Disney+ customers by end-September 2024.

This is down from the earlier forecast of 230 million to 260 million.

S$11.98 per month, for now

In Singapore, a monthly subscription costs S$11.98, while a yearly subscription costs S$119.98.

Currently, this includes:

  • HD and 4K Ultra HD quality

  • Up to seven different profiles

  • Up to four concurrent streams

  • Unlimited downloads of content across 10 devices

The streaming service launched in Singapore in February 2021.

Mothership has reached out to Disney for comment.

Top image screenshot from Disney+

