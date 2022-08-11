Disney+ to include ads in current US$7.99 subscription plan, introducing ad-free version for US$10.99

Disney+ will raise the monthly cost of its advertisement-free subscription fee to US$10.99 (S$15.07) in December 2022, according to a report by Reuters.

Ad-supported version for US$7.99

The streaming service will also offer a cheaper option that includes ads for US$7.99 (S$10.96).

That is the current Disney+ subscription fee.

According to Reuters, the ad-supported version will start on Dec. 8, 2022.

The report added that Disney projects between 215 million and 245 million total Disney+ customers by end-September 2024.

This is down from the earlier forecast of 230 million to 260 million.

S$11.98 per month, for now

In Singapore, a monthly subscription costs S$11.98, while a yearly subscription costs S$119.98.

Currently, this includes:

HD and 4K Ultra HD quality

Up to seven different profiles

Up to four concurrent streams

Unlimited downloads of content across 10 devices

The streaming service launched in Singapore in February 2021.

Mothership has reached out to Disney for comment.

Top image screenshot from Disney+