Disney+ to include ads in current US$7.99 subscription plan, introducing ad-free version for US$10.99

Disney+ will raise the monthly cost of its advertisement-free subscription fee to US$10.99 (S$15.07) in December 2022, according to a report by Reuters.
Ad-supported version for US$7.99
The streaming service will also offer a cheaper option that includes ads for US$7.99 (S$10.96).
That is the current Disney+ subscription fee.
According to Reuters, the ad-supported version will start on Dec. 8, 2022.
The report added that Disney projects between 215 million and 245 million total Disney+ customers by end-September 2024.
This is down from the earlier forecast of 230 million to 260 million.
S$11.98 per month, for now
In Singapore, a monthly subscription costs S$11.98, while a yearly subscription costs S$119.98.
Currently, this includes:
- HD and 4K Ultra HD quality
- Up to seven different profiles
- Up to four concurrent streams
- Unlimited downloads of content across 10 devices
The streaming service launched in Singapore in February 2021.
Mothership has reached out to Disney for comment.
