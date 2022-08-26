Project SuperStar's Derrick Hoh, 36, welcomes first child

Project SuperStar 2005 alum Derrick Hoh, 36, is now a proud father of a baby girl.

He shared the good news on Aug. 25, declaring that he's now graduated from "oppa" (older brother in Korean) to "Hohpa" (his surname is Hoh, and he's now a papa - get it?)

In his post, Hoh also revealed that his daughter's nickname is Nori.

Had tears in his eyes when he held his daughter for the first time

Hoh told 8world that he was in the delivery suite with his wife, and held his daughter for the first time shortly after she was born.

He recalled having tears in his eyes, and that it felt "amazing" to hear words of congratulations from those around him, adding that it felt "better than attending any award show to receive a trophy".

Among his list of accolades are the Singapore Most Outstanding Singer at the 2011 Global Chinese Music Awards, along with the Best Singer-Songwriter Award (Bronze) at the 2011 TVB8 Music Awards.

Celebrated second wedding anniversary in February

The singer got married to a 34-year-old digital marketing manager in February 2020, according to 8 Days.

They had started dating in June 2018.

Hoh has never revealed his wife's name, preferring to call her "Jellies" in his posts.

On Apr. 1, 2022, Hoh announced that Jellies was expecting. In his post, he also quipped about how his dog Uni would be a "big sister" soon.

Top photos from Derrick Hoh's Instagram & Channel U