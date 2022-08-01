Creamery S'pore to close down in October 2022

If you're an ice cream connoisseur or something, you would have heard of Creamery Singapore.

Ceasing operations in October 2022

Unfortunately, the ice creams store will be closing down in October 2022.

In a Facebook post from May 12, 2022, the ice cream shop shared that it will not be renewing its lease after six years of operations.

Lava cookies and ice cream

The ice cream shop at Tyrwhitt Road is known for its combination of handmade ice cream and warm lava cookies.

These desserts range from S$6.40 to S$28.90.

Apart from dining in at the ice cream shop, Creamery also sells bundles online where customers can bake their own lava cookies and serve them with ice cream in the comfort of their own homes.

For the upcoming National Day festivities, Creamery has launched an ondeh-ondeh pandan cookie with gula melaka lava.

It will be available till Aug. 17.

Top image from @kumakansegalanya and @creamery_sg on Instagram.