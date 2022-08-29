Watermelon strawberry-flavoured coke in sleek white can now in S'pore

A new Coca-Cola flavour has recently hit the shelves in Singapore.

Although it's a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated artist Marshmello, the limited edition flavour is not actually marshmallow-flavoured.

Instead, it's made from the music producer's favourite flavours, strawberry and watermelon, on top of regular coke.

For this tie-up, the brand is scrapping its signature red in favour of a sleek white can.

Inside, it looks pretty much like your regular coke.

Reviews have been pretty mixed, running the range from being "really good" to tasting like air freshener.

A Zero Sugar version will also be available at major supermarkets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms here, Coca-Cola added.

In the past, the beverage brand has experimented with other flavours like cherry, vanilla, cherry vanilla and such, but it seems like the general consensus is original is best.