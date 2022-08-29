Back

Watermelon strawberry-flavoured coke in sleek white can now in S'pore

Really should have been marshmallow flavoured.

Mandy How | August 29, 2022, 04:13 PM

A new Coca-Cola flavour has recently hit the shelves in Singapore.

Although it's a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated artist Marshmello, the limited edition flavour is not actually marshmallow-flavoured.

Image via Coca-Cola

Instead, it's made from the music producer's favourite flavours, strawberry and watermelon, on top of regular coke.

For this tie-up, the brand is scrapping its signature red in favour of a sleek white can.

Inside, it looks pretty much like your regular coke.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JunkFoodOnTheGo (@junkfoodonthego)

Reviews have been pretty mixed, running the range from being "really good" to tasting like air freshener.

A Zero Sugar version will also be available at major supermarkets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms here, Coca-Cola added.

In the past, the beverage brand has experimented with other flavours like cherry, vanilla, cherry vanilla and such, but it seems like the general consensus is original is best.

Top image via @junkfoodonthego and @fast_foodiegram on Instagram

