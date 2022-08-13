American breakfast eatery Clinton Street Baking Company closing in S'pore on Aug. 30, 2022

The Singapore branch of the popular American breakfast restaurant Clinton Street Baking Company is bidding goodbye.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 11, the restaurant announced that it will cease operations here on Aug. 30.

The team thanked their customers for their support over the past seven years.

Located at Purvis Street, the restaurant first opened its doors in 2015.

All-day breakfast

The eatery is known for serving all-day breakfast.

One of their more popular breakfast items is pancakes with warm maple butter (S$21), where one can choose to have it served with either blueberries, banana walnut or chocolate chunks.

There’s also the buttermilk fried chicken and vanilla buttermilk waffle (S$19) for those who prefer something savoury.

You can find the full menu here.

Originally from New York

Originally from New York, Clinton Street Baking Company first opened its 32-seater bakery in 2001.

Since then, it has expanded overseas with branches in Japan and UAE.

Fully booked

In an Instagram story update, the restaurant shared that reservations are fully booked for the week, in case you were planning to go down.

Clinton Street Baking Company

Address: 31 Purvis Street Singapore, Singapore 188608

Opening Hours:

Weekdays, 8am to 4pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 8am to 5pm

Closed on Tuesdays

