American breakfast eatery Clinton Street Baking Company closing in S'pore on Aug. 30, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Singapore branch of the popular American breakfast restaurant Clinton Street Baking Company is bidding goodbye.
In a Facebook post on Aug. 11, the restaurant announced that it will cease operations here on Aug. 30.
The team thanked their customers for their support over the past seven years.
Located at Purvis Street, the restaurant first opened its doors in 2015.
All-day breakfast
The eatery is known for serving all-day breakfast.
One of their more popular breakfast items is pancakes with warm maple butter (S$21), where one can choose to have it served with either blueberries, banana walnut or chocolate chunks.
There’s also the buttermilk fried chicken and vanilla buttermilk waffle (S$19) for those who prefer something savoury.
You can find the full menu here.
Originally from New York
Originally from New York, Clinton Street Baking Company first opened its 32-seater bakery in 2001.
Since then, it has expanded overseas with branches in Japan and UAE.
Fully booked
In an Instagram story update, the restaurant shared that reservations are fully booked for the week, in case you were planning to go down.
Clinton Street Baking Company
Address: 31 Purvis Street Singapore, Singapore 188608
Opening Hours:
- Weekdays, 8am to 4pm
- Saturdays and Sundays, 8am to 5pm
- Closed on Tuesdays
Top image via @dreams_blooms, @karla.tulio on Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.