Back

American breakfast eatery Clinton Street Baking Company closing in S'pore on Aug. 30, 2022

Farewell. :(

Adelene Wee | August 13, 2022, 11:42 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore branch of the popular American breakfast restaurant Clinton Street Baking Company is bidding goodbye.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 11, the restaurant announced that it will cease operations here on Aug. 30.

The team thanked their customers for their support over the past seven years.

Located at Purvis Street, the restaurant first opened its doors in 2015.

All-day breakfast

The eatery is known for serving all-day breakfast.

One of their more popular breakfast items is pancakes with warm maple butter (S$21), where one can choose to have it served with either blueberries, banana walnut or chocolate chunks.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @dream__blooms

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eleonora 🌵 (@eleonoratroiano)

Photo via Clinton Baking Street Company, Singapore

There’s also the buttermilk fried chicken and vanilla buttermilk waffle (S$19) for those who prefer something savoury.

You can find the full menu here.

Originally from New York

Originally from New York, Clinton Street Baking Company first opened its 32-seater bakery in 2001.

Since then, it has expanded overseas with branches in Japan and UAE.

Fully booked

Photo via clintonst_sg/IG Story

In an Instagram story update, the restaurant shared that reservations are fully booked for the week, in case you were planning to go down.

Clinton Street Baking Company

Address: 31 Purvis Street Singapore, Singapore 188608

Opening Hours:

  • Weekdays, 8am to 4pm

  • Saturdays and Sundays, 8am to 5pm

  • Closed on Tuesdays

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via @dreams_blooms, @karla.tulio on Instagram.

4 neglected items in your home you probably didn’t know you need to wash more often

How often do you wash these items?

August 13, 2022, 11:00 AM

S'pore CEO: I'm proud to live in the same HDB flat I bought 23 years ago

"I cannot imagine living elsewhere."

August 13, 2022, 09:30 AM

M'sian, 29, explains how his 23-year-old refurbished Proton still working fine & saving him money

Very practical.

August 13, 2022, 05:08 AM

Drop off non-perishable food for Food from the Heart charity at Queenstown Stadium drive-thru on Aug. 14

Time to give back to society.

August 12, 2022, 06:54 PM

If you're not getting a S$700 GST voucher, who is? And why does your home's 'annual value' matter?

Explaining the August 2022 GST voucher.

August 12, 2022, 06:45 PM

Johnson & Johnson to stop talc-based baby powder from 2023, will use cornstarch-based product

In North America, the talc-based product has been plagued by asbestos contamination claims since 2018.

August 12, 2022, 06:20 PM

Van Gogh kind of sky with moon & illuminated clouds seen over Tampines

Looks cinematic.

August 12, 2022, 04:49 PM

Fugitive couple in luxury goods scam remanded for 1 week, no bail granted

They were proven flight risks.

August 12, 2022, 03:57 PM

Swensen's S'pore has Mao Shan Wang durian ice cream cake with edible 'thorns'

Not sharp.

August 12, 2022, 03:56 PM

Man, 18, charged in scam selling Marquee tickets in Telegram group, 1 victim paid S$1,020

The person charged allegedly connected to e-commerce scams involving some S$8,050.

August 12, 2022, 03:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.