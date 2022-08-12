Pop-up Cinnamoroll-themed cafe at Orchard Central from Aug. 19, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Local themed cafe Kumoya is bringing back well-loved Sanrio character Cinnamoroll to celebrate the character's 20th anniversary.
This time, the Cinnamoroll theme will be splashed all over the Orchard Central outlet.
Cinnamoroll (a male character, by the way) was first featured at the cafe in 2017, when it first opened.
It will be there from Aug. 19, 2022, for a limited time only.
Here's what the cafe will look like:
The menu will include six snacks, five mains, three desserts and 10 drinks.
The menu will range from S$11.90 to S$28.90, and there is a minimum order of one food item per person.
Mains
Carbonara Smoked Duck Pasta (S$24.90)
Japanese Seafood Curry Rice (S$28.90)
Japanese Salmon Croquette Cream Rice (S$26.90)
Cold Udon with Sesame Sauce and Assorted Tempura (S$26.90)
Cheese Burger (S$25.90)
Desserts
Caramel Waffle (S$25.90)
Blueberry Swissroll (S$21.90)
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake (S$22.90)
Drinks
Vanilla Frappe (S$13.90)
Strawberry Frappe (S$13.90)
Yuzu Soda (S$16.90)
Lychee Peach Iced Tea (S$13.90)
Mango Lemonade Iced Tea (S$13.90)
Iced Latte (S$12.90)
Iced Chocolate (S$12.90)
Hot Tea (S$11.90)
Hot Latte (S$11.90)
Hot Chocolate (S$11.90)
Prices are subjected to seven per cent GST.
Walk-ins welcome
According to Kumoya, their menu has no pork, lard, and alcohol, but it is not halal-certified.
To create a better dining experience, the eatery may limit the dining time to 75 minutes.
Walk-ins are welcome and online reservations can be made as well.
Kumoya @ Orchard Central
181 Orchard Rd, Orchard Central #04-08 Singapore 238896
Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily
Top image from Kumoya.
