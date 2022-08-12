Back

Pop-up Cinnamoroll-themed cafe at Orchard Central from Aug. 19, 2022

Money Cinnamorolling out of your wallet.

Fasiha Nazren | August 12, 2022, 10:59 AM

Local themed cafe Kumoya is bringing back well-loved Sanrio character Cinnamoroll to celebrate the character's 20th anniversary.

This time, the Cinnamoroll theme will be splashed all over the Orchard Central outlet.

Cinnamoroll (a male character, by the way) was first featured at the cafe in 2017, when it first opened.

It will be there from Aug. 19, 2022, for a limited time only.

Here's what the cafe will look like:

Photo from Kumoya.

Photo from Kumoya.

Photo from Kumoya.

The menu will include six snacks, five mains, three desserts and 10 drinks.

The menu will range from S$11.90 to S$28.90, and there is a minimum order of one food item per person.

Mains

Carbonara Smoked Duck Pasta (S$24.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Japanese Seafood Curry Rice (S$28.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Japanese Salmon Croquette Cream Rice (S$26.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Cold Udon with Sesame Sauce and Assorted Tempura (S$26.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Cheese Burger (S$25.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Desserts

Caramel Waffle (S$25.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Blueberry Swissroll (S$21.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake (S$22.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Drinks

Vanilla Frappe (S$13.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Strawberry Frappe (S$13.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Yuzu Soda (S$16.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Lychee Peach Iced Tea (S$13.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Mango Lemonade Iced Tea (S$13.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Iced Latte (S$12.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Iced Chocolate (S$12.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Hot Tea (S$11.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Hot Latte (S$11.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Hot Chocolate (S$11.90)

Photo by Kumoya.

Prices are subjected to seven per cent GST.

Walk-ins welcome

According to Kumoya, their menu has no pork, lard, and alcohol, but it is not halal-certified.

To create a better dining experience, the eatery may limit the dining time to 75 minutes.

Walk-ins are welcome and online reservations can be made as well.

Kumoya @ Orchard Central

181 Orchard Rd, Orchard Central #04-08 Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

Top image from Kumoya.

