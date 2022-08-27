S'pore Catholic Church warns of suspected scammer asking for monetary donations

A man has apparently been impersonating a cleric to ask people for monetary donations.

Impersonator going around asking for donations

The Catholic Church in Singapore suspects that the person is attempting to scam churchgoers and issued an alert warning them of the impersonator on their Telegram channel on Aug. 26.

According to the warning, the man was dressed in white clerical robes, with a black cord around his waist and was asking for donations in the vicinity of the Church of Saints Peter and Paul at Queen Street.

He was also seen asking for donations in other parts of Singapore, according to other people who have told the Church that they have seen a similar suspect.

Police report lodged

Churchgoers are advised to not approach anyone who matches the man's description when in the vicinity of any of the churches, and to notify the church's administrators immediately.

Additionally, they are reminded to be mindful, vigilant and wary of strangers who approach them for cash donations.

The Church said its administrators has lodged a police report.

Mothership has reached out to the police for comment.

You can read the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore's full alert below:

Recently, an unknown person dressed in white clerical robes and a black cincture (cord) around his waist was seen asking for donations at The Church of Sts Peter and Paul. Church administrators suspect that the person in question was an impersonator attempting to scam churchgoers. A police report has since been filed by them. We have also seen messages from people claiming to have seen the same/similar suspicious person in other parts of the island asking unsuspecting people for money. In the event that you see someone who matches the description of the person-in-question in the vicinity of any of our churches, do not approach him. Instead, notify the church's administrators immediately, especially if he is seen making advances towards others. The faithful are reminded to be mindful, vigilant and be wary of strangers approaching them for cash donations. Thank you.

Top image from siang hang lim/Google Maps