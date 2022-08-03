Carnival by The Bay: games, food & outdoor movie screening at Marina Bay from Sep. 2-3, 2022

Another carnival event is coming to The Lawn @ Marina Bay on Sep. 2 - 3, 2022.

While not a full-scale amusement park, Carnival by The Bay still offers the usual food and carnival booths, on top of an outdoor movie experience.

"[...] A good variety of light snacks, interactive arcade games, exciting inflatables and cool prizes" are what the organisers promise over two days.

Carnival grounds open 5pm

With the carnival grounds opening at 5pm, visitors can explore the nine inflatable and arcade games available then.

Sports-themed games will pit you against your friends for high scores, while other games test your accuracy and competency:

Hover Ball Archery

Soccer Dart

Beat Saber VR

LED Buzz Wire

One of the carnival's highlights is a giant Sticky Wall, where participants will be velcro-ed to it and tasked with completing challenges.

Collect stamps as you play to redeem prizes.

Food-wise, there's churros, hotdogs, and soft serves—easy-to-eat items for the movie screening.

Movies after sunset

Screenings start at 7:30pm after sunset.

The two movies to be shown are "Jungle Cruise", starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and "The Greatest Showman" with Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron.

Outdoor chairs are available, but there's only 200 of those.

Attendees can bring their own picnic mats to "reserve" a spot.

If it rains on the day, the movies will be shown in a 300-pax auditorium nearby.

The catch

The screening is touted as a free event, but there's a catch: visitors are required to purchase a set of S$10 coupons that can be used on food and games at the carnival.

These are priced from S$2, the organisers said.

It's a cashless event, with PayNow! as the only accepted mode of payment.

More information on the event can be found here.

Carnival by The Bay

Where:

The Lawn @ Marina Bay

8A Marina Blvd, Singapore 018984

When:

Sep. 2 - 3, 2022

5pm - 9:30pm

Top image via Marina Bay Alliance