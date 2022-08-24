Canopy cafe opens in Changi City Point with alfresco area, garden-themed dining experience

Canopy Garden has opened its third outlet at Changi City Point.

Alfresco dining area

Like the other two cafes, the new outlet has incorporated an alfresco dining area into its space, natural light filtering through the shaded terrance.

The terrace is also pet-friendly, so you can bring your fur kids here too.

Indoors, there's still plenty of greenery thanks to a number of potted and overhanging plants, complemented by the wooden furniture.

What's on the menu

The menu consists of your usual western fare, with brunch, burgers, pastas and such. Vegan options are included as well.

Prices range from S$20- S$42.

Here are a few interesting items we spy:

Australian Grain-fed Beef Cubes (S$15, for sharing)

Mushroom Burger (S$25, vegan)

Espanola Bomba Rice (S$23) Squid ink rice, fried egg, mentaiko mayonnaise, crispy chicken thigh, teriyaki sauce

Spinach Ravioli with Truffle Sauce (S$25)

Soft Shell Crab Pasta (S$27)

Note that brunch is only available till 2pm, while mains are only served from 11:30pm.

Tapas Menu

Exclusive to this outlet is a tapas menu, featuring four more items alongside the mains.

Grilled Octopus Leg (S$36) Served with parsley oil, smoked red pepper sauce, topped with mashed potato.

Prawns Al Ajillo (S$25) Sautéed prawns in olive oil, garlic and chilli.

Cauliflower Steak (S$23) Roasted cauliflower with tomato-based romesco sauce, topped with parmesan cheese.

Mentaiko Soft Shell Crab (S$22) With mentaiko aioli.



Combine these dishes with their happy hour offerings of draught beers, house pour wines, and bubblies, running from 12pm to 8pm on weekdays.

Photo courtesy of Canopy Garden Dining Photo courtesy of Canopy Garden Dining

Canopy Changi City Point

Address: 5 Changi Business Park Central 1 #01-70/71 Changi City Point, Singapore 486038

Opening Hours: 9am to 10:30pm, daily

Top photo by Canopy Garden Dining.