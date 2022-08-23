Back

Popular cake-in-a-can vending machines from Japan coming to S'pore, will be available across the island

Can eat.

Mandy How | August 23, 2022, 10:32 AM

You've probably seen something like this online:

Photo via Okashi Gaku

Aaaaand it's coming to Singapore. Yay.

The cake-in-a-can trend was engineered by Japanese cake store Okashi Gaku, which has vending machines in Sapporo, Osaka and Tokyo.

They've been pretty popular, too, if the numerous posts on social media are anything to go by.

The machine will officially launch in Suntec City on Sep. 16, 2022.

Similar to opening a soda can, one can access the cake by pulling its tab.

Singapore-exclusive flavours

The Strawberry Shortcake Can, with pretty layers of whipped cream, chiffon cake, and Hokkaido strawberries in a transparent can, is their bestselling flavour.

That, and Mango Passionfruit, will be available here, along with Singapore-exclusives like Matcha, Mango Chocolate, and Tiramisu.

This photo pegs it at JP¥680 (~S$7) - JP¥1,100 (~S$11.20) per serving in Japan, but Singapore's prices are slightly higher,  from S$8.80 to S$11.80.

  • Shortcake Range Cans:

    • Strawberry Shortcake S$11.80

  • Fuwa (fluffy) Range Cans:

    • Matcha S$8.80

    • Tiramisu S$8.80

    • Strawberry S$9.80

    • Mango & Chocolate S$9.80

    • Mango & Passionfruit S$9.80

  • Metal Cans:

    • Egg Pudding S$5.80

In addition to the first machine in Suntec City, more will be made available across our island by the end of the year so that we can get cake "any time of the day, anywhere."

Sounds like a plan.

More cakes in a can

Top photo via @ymgctmm36 and @kana_uso0510 on Instagram

